LinkIt! Secures Growth Investment from EdTech Investor Serent Capital

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinkIt, a K-12 software company announced today it has received an investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. LinkIt! will further accelerate its growth plans with the investment, including expanding into additional geographic markets and investing further in product development and platform integrations.

Ryan Winter, CEO & President at LinkIt! stated, "This is an exciting new chapter for the company. We spent a significant amount of time evaluating the right partner. We knew we found the right fit with Serent's deep K-12 domain expertise, a shared product vision, and a commitment to our client-centric support model. We are confident that their Growth Team is uniquely positioned to help us build and lead during the next chapter of our company's evolution."

Founded in 2010, LinkIt! offers a comprehensive platform for K-12 assessment management, data analytics, and intervention support. Led by a diverse team of educators, technologists, and data experts, LinkIt! is dedicated to improving student performance through the efficient use of data and streamlining implementation obstacles that create barriers to adoption and efficacy. LinkIt’s greatest value proposition is that it leverages data to help solve problems for multiple stakeholders within a school district. Specifically, the product helps teachers analyze local assessment results and triangulate multiple data points to measure student growth. LinkIt! helps school and district administrators use achievement and growth metrics to improve teaching, learning, equity, and accountability. Lastly, the LinkIt! platform provides a secure avenue for students and parents to view individual progress and take ownership of their own learning.

"The demand for school districts to organize data from multiple sources and make it actionable continues to grow," said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. "In today's post-pandemic, capacity-constrained environment, the need to help districts quickly gain insight, save time, make decisions, and measure outcomes are more important than ever. When we met Ryan and the team and saw the best-in-class technology solutions they provide, coupled with their industry-leading client satisfaction rates, we knew we had found something special. We look forward to bringing their winning formula to new markets."

LinkIt's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Josh Powe, said, "Our entire team shares Ryan's enthusiasm for working with Serent. More than just another important milestone, this investment represents a redoubling of our commitment to putting the needs of customers first.”

With the investment, Lane Rankin, a seasoned ed tech leader, will join the company's Board of Directors. Lane has held several executive leadership roles in the education industry, including founding Data Director, which was acquired by Harcourt, as well as founding Illuminate Education, which was later acquired by Renaissance Learning.

Powe added, “Lane is a pioneer in the K-12 assessment and analytics industry. While we have respected and admired his work for over a decade as a formidable competitor, we are very fortunate to have him on our team as an ally, mentor, and thought partner."

"I look forward to working with Ryan, Josh, and the rest of the LinkIt! team to bring the next generation of data analytics and MTSS solutions to schools," added Rankin. "The company understands that each district and its stakeholders are at different phases of using data, embodied in their flexible solutions and customized approach to professional development. Their partner-driven model and dedication to product innovation are exactly what the industry needs."

LinkIt! represents Serent's 11th platform investment in the education market. Serent's prior investments include ArbiterSports, C2 Education, DiamondMind, DigArc, Education Advanced, KEV Group, Modern Campus, ParentSquare, Progress Learning, and Zollege. To learn more about how Serent partners with education companies, visit https://serentcapital.com/edtech-growth-partner/.

Leonis Partners advised LinkIt! on the investment.

About LinkIt!

LinkIt! is a market leader providing data warehousing, analytics, assessment, and MTSS solutions for K-12 schools. We help school districts streamline collecting, managing, and analyzing student performance data to improve academic achievement, save time, and increase overall productivity. Specifically, the company's data warehouse and assessment platform enable schools to store and analyze third-party and locally created data for all grade levels and subject areas. LinkIt! also provides custom analytical services to help schools better understand their data for more effective decision-making and action planning. Lastly, our MTSS solution helps schools optimize workflows to create individualized student learning plans. At LinkIt, we come to work every day knowing that our work directly impacts students, teachers, and their ability to succeed. While we differentiate our products by being comprehensive, easy to use, and innovative, our unique value proposition is our relentless focus on customer service and support.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, their opportunities and challenges change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

About Leonis Partners

Leonis Partners serves as a full-service advisor to entrepreneurs and their businesses. Calling on decades of experience from some of the largest leading global financial institutions, Leonis crafts highly calibrated solutions to achieve our clients’ needs as it pertains to M&A, Capital Raising, Fairness & Valuation Opinions, and other Special Situations. Our experience and track-record in each of these core areas continues to provide our clients with superior results. The firm is headquartered in New York.