HELIOS Medical Management SaaS Platform Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth is pleased to announce that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment, supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

VirtualHealth’s best-in-class HELIOS® platform was selected for the AWS Health Equity Initiative due to its cloud-based workflow, dynamic communication, and collaboration features, and design and functionality that enables healthcare organizations to drive health equity by helping to increase the availability and impact of health workers and health services. Moreover, HELIOS meets the 2022-2032 CMS Health Equity Framework guidelines out of the box, furthering VirtualHealth's commitment to supporting an integrated and holistic approach to advance health equity for communities, providers, plans, and other organizations serving the most vulnerable, underserved and disadvantaged populations.

HELIOS is the leading cloud-based care management solution with a history of successful and impactful innovation. VirtualHealth launched the industry’s first cloud-based CM platform over a decade ago. Since then, VirtualHealth has continued to evolve HELIOS and integrated features to improve health equity initiatives, including better addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) and health literacy. By building key partnerships with health-related programs and organizations alongside the development of new tools and features, HELIOS has transformed into a digital care ecosystem tool for healthcare organizations around the country.

Today HELIOS’ intelligent workflows and real-time reactivity to health events, combined with interconnected data and a suite of care management tools and integrated partners, provides a revolutionary medical management platform. Dynamically designed to support and improve health equity initiatives for health organizations of all sizes, HELIOS works for Medicaid and community plans to some of the nation’s largest Medicare Advantage payers. And recently, a new configuration of HELIOS was released uniquely for specialty care providers, delegated entities, and scaling organizations who want to provide value-based care but need a more affordable, easy-to-use medical management solution.

“We are thrilled to be selected for the AWS Health Equity Initiative because we have always been focused on ensuring access and high-quality care for those most in need,” Founder and CEO Adam Sabloff said. “Many VirtualHealth clients serve some of the most at-risk populations in the country. It’s why we’ve ensured HELIOS provides not only clinical data but insights around key elements such as social determinants of health. And because our clients are striving to deliver more care to more people every day, we are constantly innovating HELIOS to ensure it supports care teams and member populations across the care spectrum. This support from AWS shows their investment in driving health equity and innovation, and we couldn’t be more proud to participate in the program.”

By being selected for this program, VirtualHealth will receive AWS Promotional Credit and technical expertise to continue to expand HELIOS’ cloud-based capabilities with a focus on increasing the availability and impact of health workers. VirtualHealth hopes to be able to maximize the value of HELIOS on AWS to enable greater use of the platform by more value-based care-focused organizations around the country to help reduce health inequities and enhance care.

​​“AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood,” said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. “Cloud technology can help address inequities in global health to expand access to the services people need to live longer, healthier lives–no matter who they are or where they live. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping VirtualHealth and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.”

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth enables government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers to streamline the administration of value-based care management. HELIOS allows healthcare teams to focus on providing better care and getting better outcomes, improving both patient and employee satisfaction. HELIOS uses powerful automation, data integrations, AI-driven workflows, and unparalleled configurability to enable better communication, improve efficiency, and help providers deliver the right care at the right time. Some of the largest and most innovative health organizations across the country use HELIOS for care management, disease management, utilization management, and behavioral health needs, for millions of members. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.