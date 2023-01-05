Prime Capital Investment Advisors Joins Forces with Industry Leading SRI Firm, Earth Equity Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) announced today that it has partnered with Earth Equity Advisors (Earth Equity) to expand PCIA’s national footprint and provide the firm with valued momentum in the sustainable, responsible and impact investing (SRI) space while adding $151 million in assets under management (AUM).

Founded by the firm’s CEO and Director of Investments Peter Krull, Earth Equity has been investing its clients’ assets responsibly for nearly 20 years. Krull and his team help their clients align their investments with their values, and they specialize in fossil fuel-free, sustainable, responsible, and impact investment portfolios. In addition to the firm’s signature portfolio, the Green Sage® Sustainability Portfolio, which scores on the upper end of Morningstar’s sustainability ratings compared to its peers, they also offer the Green Sage® DeCarb Portfolio and an array of risk-based stringently screened SRI mutual fund and ETF portfolios. The portfolios focus on investing in companies that are making a positive impact on the planet by investing in industries like clean energy, energy efficiency, battery technology, green transportation, sustainable real estate, plant-based foods, and more.

PCIA recognizes the critical need to integrate SRI investing into its offerings because investor demand for responsible investment strategies continues to rise. Both PCIA and Earth Equity are dedicated to continuous improvement and embracing the evolving needs and values of clients. Partnering with Earth Equity will deepen PCIA’s bench of experienced financial professionals and add approximately 275 households to their client list. Krull will also be joined by his full team, which includes three financial advisors and a client service associate.

“At Prime Capital, we strive to provide our clients with strategies that align with their goals and lives,” says Glenn Spencer, CEO of PCIA. “Driven by our client-first approach, we discovered we had an opportunity to add a growing approach to our investment strategy. During our research, it was evident that partnering with Peter Krull and Earth Equity was a natural fit because they’re one of the most widely recognized advisory firms in the SRI space. As leaders in the SRI space, Earth Equity will accelerate our efforts and enable us to provide clients with access to responsible investing options.”

Headquartered in Asheville, N.C, Earth Equity is a Certified B Corporation and six-time Best for the World honoree. In addition to providing private clients with financial planning and wealth management services, Earth Equity also offers other financial advisors access to its portfolios via third-party investment platforms, including Envestnet and SMArtX. In Krull’s new role, he will continue to direct SRI investments and develop SRI education for all PCIA advisors and clients.

“When looking for a firm to partner with, it was imperative that we joined forces with a company whose culture aligned with ours,” says Krull. “Like myself and our team, our clients are passionate about saving the planet. We wanted to ensure that our services and investment portfolios had the resources necessary to scale, so we can help more clients and advisors invest responsibly. We are thrilled that we found Prime Capital Investment Advisors, who will help us enhance our current offerings and spread our mission to the masses.”

ECHELON Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor, and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal counsel to Earth Equity.

About Earth Equity Advisors

Earth Equity Advisors is a leading sustainable, responsible, and impact (SRI) investing Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm based in Asheville, NC. Since 2004, Earth Equity has specialized in helping clients align their investments with their values. A six-time Best for the World Certified B Corp, the firm offers rigorously screened, positive investment solutions to high-net-worth investors and financial advisors. For more information about Earth Equity Advisors, please visit www.earthequityadvisors.com.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 51 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.