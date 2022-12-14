Blackhawk Network Partners with IKEA U.S. to Offer Gift Cards at Major Retailers Nationwide

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Blackhawk Network, a leader in global branded payments, has partnered with IKEA U.S. to bring the furniture and home brand’s gift cards to third-party retailers for the first time. IKEA gift cards are now available at GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com and other select stores and retailers across the country. The new distribution expands on the existing partnership with IKEA and Blackhawk Network, which powers the purchase of gift cards on IKEA-USA.com.

“Gift cards are consistently one of the most popular holiday gifts every year, but they are particularly appealing to shoppers this year as an economically resilient option that allows gift-givers the flexibility to load whatever funds fit their budget,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, Blackhawk Network. “Now is a crucial time for brands to have a robust gift card program that offers a streamlined experience and maximizes visibility. We’re thrilled to be able to bring IKEA gift cards to Blackhawk’s distribution partners as yet another in-demand option for shoppers just in time for the holidays.”

In its new 2022 Holiday Forecast1, Blackhawk Network anticipates a strong year for gift card sales. According to the report, shoppers expect to spend nearly half (46%) of their holiday budget on gift cards driving an 18% increase in gift card spend this year compared to last year.

"We're excited to be able to provide an easier and more convenient way to make IKEA gift cards accessible to many people,” said John Schafer, IKEA Business Leader. “This is just the beginning of creating a better way for customers to shop and engage with us both within and outside the four walls of our stores. Our partnership with Blackhawk will allow us to expand our reach in markets where we may not have a physical location and drive traffic online. It's great to launch this program during the holiday season where so many of our customers are creating a better life at home for their family and friends."

IKEA gift cards are available in increments of $5–$1,000 and can be redeemed online or in stores across the US. IKEA gift cards join Blackhawk’s portfolio of gift card partners connecting with over 300 million consumers a day across all channels. Blackhawk’s proven best practices, including merchandising, marketing, promotions and end-to-end support services simplify program management and help maximize gift card program sales for retail card partners.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About IKEA

At IKEA, the vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people by offering well-designed, functional and affordable, high-quality home furnishing, produced with care for people and the environment. Ingka Group (Ingka Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 12 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA retail under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. Ingka Group has three business areas: IKEA Retail, Ingka Investments and Ingka Centres. Ingka Group is a strategic partner in the IKEA franchise system, operating 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries – including 52 retail locations in the U.S.

For more information on IKEA U.S., see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

1 “2022 Holiday Gifting Report” was an online study conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network in August 2022. The sample size included 2,001 respondents ages 18+.