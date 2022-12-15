Technip Energies Selected by Renexia for the Med Wind Project – The World’s Largest FEED for Floating Offshore Wind Development

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been selected by Renexia to perform the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project, located in the Mediterranean Sea, 60 kilometers off the west coast of Sicily.

The scope of work covers the FEED for the 190 floating foundations and moorings for the wind turbines and the conceptual design for the floating offshore sub-stations.

The design of the floating foundation will be based on Technip Energies’ in-house floater technology INO15™, a three-column semi-submersible floater that is well suited to large series production.

Renexia, a subsidiary of Toto Group, is an Italian company specialized in the development and management of renewable energy plants. In April 2022, Renexia completed the Mediterranean’s first marine wind farm in Taranto (Puglia).

The Med Wind project is located in the Strait of Sicily and will have an installed power capacity of 2.8 GW, which is equivalent to powering more than 3 million Italian households.

Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon Free Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been selected by Renexia for the largest floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean Sea. By leveraging our in-house technology, combined with our engineering and design capabilities, we are glad to support such a major development which will play a key role in achieving Italy’s ambitious renewable energies development plan and national decarbonization goals.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

