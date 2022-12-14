Forsee Power Will Equip Tembo’s Conversion Kits With ZEN 8 SLIM to Electrify Light Utility Vehicles

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems and the European leader in batteries for electric buses, announces they will equip Tembo’s conversion kits for new and second-hand utility vehicles with its ZEN 8 SLIM battery system.

Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower International PLC, recently announced an agreement to provide 4,000 conversion kits to electrify Toyota 4x4 second-hand utility vehicles in Kenya as part of a partnership signed with ETC Mauritius.

Tembo to transform 4,000 utility vehicles into electric vehicles in Kenya with their EV conversion kits

Tembo is a pioneering electric vehicle company that focusses on designing and building ruggedised electric vehicle solutions for various sectors globally including mining, infrastructure, utilities, tourism, and government services. The company is at the forefront of electric vehicle conversion for some of the most widely used utility vehicle models, including the Toyota Landcruiser and Hilux, which are equipped to function in harsh environments.

On November 8, 2022, Tembo announced that they had entered into a definitive distribution agreement with ETC Mauritius to sell, distribute and market Tembo electrification conversion kits for Toyota 4x4 second-hand vehicles in the Republic of Kenya. The agreement comprises a minimum of 4,000 kits until December 2027. It marks VivoPower’s largest distribution deal to date for Tembo electric light vehicle (e-LV) conversion kits, based on number of kits, and its entry into the second-hand utility vehicles market, which considerably broadens its addressable market.

ZEN 8 SLIM battery systems, a very versatile pack perfect for retrofitting vehicles into electric ones

Tembo has partnered with Forsee Power for the supply of its battery systems since 2017. First with fast-charging solutions, now with ZEN 8 SLIM, the ultra-slim modular high-energy battery system.

ZEN 8 SLIM is a very versatile and robust product that can be installed in a vertical or in a horizontal position. 128mm high only, the battery packs can fit in many parts of the vehicle not compromising passenger space. The system offers a long lifetime of 5,000 cycles, is IP67-certified for air and water resistance and ISO26262-certified for functional safety.

The ZEN 8 SLIM batteries offer an excellent energy density of 251 Wh/ L – among the best available on the market – to ensure all-day operations with one single charge. Opportunity charging is also possible thanks to a charging compatibility of up to 1C that can charge the battery to 100% in just one hour.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an award-winning global sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customised and ruggedised fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonisation solutions that enable them to move toward net-zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information: vivopower.com | temboelv.com

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,600 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower