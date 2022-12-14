Wren Kitchens Chooses Cloudinary to Help its Customers Bring Their Dream Kitchens to Life

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world’s top brands, today announced that the UK’s number one kitchen retailer, Wren Kitchens has selected its media experience solutions to deliver flawless, visual-first customer experiences at scale. Wren Kitchens joins a large and growing community of global retail and e-commerce brands using Cloudinary for media experience management including Bass Pro Shops, Bombas, Dune London, Neiman Marcus, Minted, Paul Smith, Petco and River Island.

Wren Kitchens is celebrated in the industry for exceeding expectations in all areas of its business from design to manufacturing and installation. With an in-house solution that could no longer support its growth and global expansion plans, combined with the need to deliver optimal online experiences, the company turned to Cloudinary to elevate its digital transformation efforts.

With Cloudinary Programmable Media and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions, part of Cloudinary’s Media Experience Cloud, Wren Kitchens is replacing its manual and inefficient process of managing and optimizing its image and video assets. In addition to needing a solution that will drive greater internal efficiencies and save valuable developer resources, the leading brand selected Cloudinary to improve its website performance and eradicate issues that were negatively impacting its user experience (UX). As Wren Kitchens continues to expand internationally, automating and optimizing processes while improving web performance is more important than ever.

“As we continue to expand our new US operations, it’s essential that we deliver a compelling visual experience across the whole customer journey,” explained Conor Laville, IT Director, Wren Kitchens.

Cloudinary will also support Wren’s 3D visualization tool, critical for bringing their customers' designs to life. The 3D team had been considering building more capabilities for smart cropping and resizing in-house, but instead will leverage Cloudinary so 3D models, hotspots, animations, and panoramas can be viewed easily on mobile devices.

“Brands are doing business in an increasingly visual economy, where images and videos are key business assets needed to inspire, educate, and sell products and services online. Managing and optimising assets at scale is impractical and attempting to do so has a negative impact on overall user experience,” said Maxwell Mabe, Senior Product Marketing Director for DAM, Cloudinary. “We’re delighted to welcome an ambitious brand leader like Wren Kitchens to the Cloudinary community and look forward to supporting their global growth strategy in the months and years ahead.”

About Wren Kitchens

Wren Kitchens is the UK's number 1 kitchen retailer and has supplied kitchens worth more than £1 bn ($1.5bn) in the last year alone. Launched in 2009, Wren Kitchens is a family business, and manufactures all kitchens in its own factories. It has over 100 international showrooms with many kitchens delivered fully built, with doors, drawers and wirework pre-installed, delivered by Wren's award-winning fleet of trucks. In 2020, the business expanded to the US, opening its first showroom in Milford, Connecticut.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.