Idaho-Based Tree City Advisors Joins Apollon Wealth Management

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollon Wealth Management, LLC, a leading wealth management solutions firm, is excited to announce the addition of Tree City Advisors, LLC, an independent RIA practice in Boise, Idaho. With this partnership, Tree City Advisors clients will benefit from the high-touch support that Apollon Wealth Management is known for, including comprehensive, curated, and client-focused asset management and planning services.

Tree City Advisors seeks to continue proudly growing its Idaho-based services while expanding its offerings to families across the nation. The Tree City Advisors team includes:

Managing Director Brian Wiley

Financial Advisor Alexandra Lundgren, AIF

Financial Advisor & Portfolio Manager Jeremiah Bates

Financial Advisor Nic Daniels

Client Service Associate Sarah Carrico

Client Service Associate Amanda Reynolds

“Apollon is not only the right choice for Tree City Advisors to combine services with, I believe it is the best choice,” says Wiley. “Apollon’s founders, management and staff are dedicated to the same principles that we have adopted and developed. Our entire team is excited to leverage tools and connections generally enjoyed only by much larger firms. The partnership also allows us to stay local and maintain the same great connection to our current clients. Tree City Advisors of Apollon Wealth Management is just getting started.”

“We’re thrilled about partnering with Tree City Advisors,” adds Michael Dolberg, founding partner and CEO of Apollon Wealth Management. “Their team shares our passion for customized, comprehensive client service based on fostering strong relationships and creating tailored plans to reach financial goals. Tree City Advisors is exactly the kind of practice we strive to align with as our firm grows.”

About Apollon Wealth Management

Financial planning and wealth management is all we do. As a fee-based advisory service, our sole focus is assisting our clients, including affluent individuals, families and business owners, in achieving their financial goals. We understand these goals represent more than financial and investment returns; it is about living the life you’ve earned and sharing your wealth. The fiduciary standard, where your interest is paramount, is also the Apollon standard.

About Tree City Advisors

Wealth is much more than numbers to Tree City Advisors, and so are our clients. We regard advocacy in the financial advisory industry as a neglected practice and believe our clients deserve tailored planning, curated coaching and education, and carefully personalized advice.