Curtiss Motorcycles Offers Rare Collection Of Electric Prototypes To Investors

Curtiss: An American Legacy Brand Restoration. Curtiss has the perfect instrument (The 1), in the perfect market, at the perfect time, with the perfect team and the perfect plan to maximize your ROI. Luxury motoring on two-wheels, finally.

LEEDS, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMOT) announced today that it is offering a rare collection of unique prototype electric motorcycles to financial supporters participating in its direct-to-investor stock-selling campaign, which launched today, as it pursues the restoration of one of America’s most storied legacy motoring brands.

The prototypes, inspired by the work of original founder and pioneer Glenn H. Curtiss, span the key foundational years of the Curtiss team’s light electric vehicle architectural research and development program, beginning with the 2018 Zeus Concept prototype, the winner of that year’s “Most Innovative Motorcycle” award at The Quail Motorcycle Gathering. Other prototypes being made available include one-of-a-kind Alpha and Beta validation examples of The 1 by Curtiss, the company’s debut model, as well as the very first pre-production unit that currently resides in LA’s Petersen Automotive Museum.

“While Glenn’s focus on flight changed the world for the better, his absence in the two-wheeled world caused our industry to evolve at a far slower pace of progress than it otherwise would have. It is our goal to bring Glenn’s first principle approach to innovation back to our industry, something it has lacked since his shift to aviation,” stated Curtiss CEO and co-founder Matt Chambers. “This historic collection of both early and late stage prototypes showcases our team’s first principle approach to the new golden age of motoring. While each piece is of significant value in its own right, the body of work as a singularity will undoubtedly come to be considered a priceless collection of two-wheeled motoring history.”

Each prototype being made available will be awarded to investors on a first-come, first-serve basis at varying levels of financial support. Visit https://invest.curtissmotorcycles.com/restore-curtiss to learn more.

An American Legacy Brand Restoration

Curtiss Motorcycle Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMOT) is on a mission to lead a new golden age of true sustainability and American luxury by designing and crafting the world’s best and finest electric motorcycles scratch made from the inside-out to last forever. Learn more at curtissmotorcycles.com.