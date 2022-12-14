Helbiz Kitchen Brings MrBeast Burger & Mariah’s Cookies to Italy

"Providing the MrBeast Burger™ experience to even more diners across Europe is exciting for Helbiz Kitchen,” said Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz. “Great brands, tasty food, convenient service, affordable prices, and strong partnerships are what our customers deserve. Offering consumers in Italy the MrBeast Burger™ and Mariah’s Cookies™ brands, never seen before in the country, will be pivotal to continue attracting younger spending generations to our platform."

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Kitchen, a part of Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), is expanding its restaurant offerings in Italy thanks to a partnership announced today with Virtual Dining Concepts ("VDC") to license the branding rights to MrBeast Burger™ ("MrBeast Burger™"), Mariah’s Cookies™ (“Mariah's Cookies™”) and other well known US delivery-only food brands in the Company's home market of Italy, starting in the cities of Milan and Turin.

MrBeast Burger™ and Mariah's Cookies™ will be available for purchase through the Helbiz Kitchen App.

MrBeast Burger is the virtual restaurant brand launched in December 2020 by YouTube superstar and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson a/k/a MrBeast™, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. In addition to Helbiz Kitchen’s locations in Italy, individual items and combos from the MrBeast Burger™ menu are also available across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Canada through delivery only. The brand features a creative menu of various styles of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, among other items. MrBeast™ is the most subscribed YouTube creator in the world with more than 119 million main channel subscribers and 19 billion lifetime views. He was also recently awarded Creator of the Year at YouTube’s 12th annual Streamy’s award competition.

"Providing the MrBeast Burger™ experience to even more diners across Europe is exciting for Helbiz Kitchen,” said Salvatore Palella, Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz. “Great brands, tasty food, convenient service, affordable prices, and strong partnerships are what our customers deserve. Offering consumers in Italy the MrBeast Burger™ and Mariah’s Cookies™ brands, never seen before in the country, will be pivotal to continue attracting younger spending generations to our platform."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About Virtual Dining Concepts

VDC connects food brands with consumers through delivery-only restaurants in an affordable manner. VDC has provided over three thousand virtual restaurants to already formed brands so that brands can provide their food to consumers all around the world. Technology and efficiency are prioritized at VDC to help companies manage their brands effectively. VDC is co-founded by Robert Earl and Robbie Earl of Earl Enterprises which operates collection of restaurants includes Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Bertucci's, Chicken Guy!, Seaside on the Pier™,The Breakfast Club™ TooJay's, Brio, Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen and Café Hollywood™. More information about VDC can be found on its website: https://joinvdc.com/kitchens/.