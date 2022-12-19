Recover™ and Tillys Launch Collection With RSQ Brand

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading specialty casualwear retailer Tillys has partnered with Recover™, global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, to introduce a capsule collection with RSQ.

Exclusively sold at Tillys, RSQ is a premium denim brand for men, women, boys, and girls at affordable prices and features a wide variety of fabrics and styles. The new capsule collection features denim pieces, a t-shirt, and jacket, all containing a minimum of 20% Recover’s low-impact recycled cotton fiber, and are available online and in Tilly’s stores across 33 states.

“At Tillys, sustainability has become an equally important initiative for us, and for our customers. We are constantly looking to reduce our impact on the environment specifically in the reduction of waste, pollution, and carbon output. Innovation is at the forefront of our #1 Brand, RSQ, and we are excited to partner with Recover on a recycled cotton textiles collection that eliminates the need for further cotton cultivation. This is in full alignment with our long-term sustainability strategy to incorporate more recycled cotton into our products, much like those used in the Recover™️ x RSQ capsule.”- Ed Thomas, President & CEO, TILLYS

Recover™ uses textile waste that would otherwise end up in landfill to create high-quality recycled cotton fiber that significantly reduces the carbon and water footprint of the apparel produced with it. Tillys’ partnership with Recover™, and the use of their fiber in the RSQ collection, underscores Tillys’ commitment to collaborating on sustainability solutions and bringing a carefully selected range of products that have a reduced impact on the environment to the consumer.

“We are delighted to celebrate this new partnership with Tillys, helping to reduce the environmental impacts created by the fashion industry and pave the way towards a more sustainable future” - Alfredo Ferre, CEO Recover™

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive assortment of iconic global, emerging and proprietary brands rooted in an active and outdoor lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and, as of November 18, 2022, operated 248 total stores across 33 states, and its website, www.tillys.com.