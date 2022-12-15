OBDA-Aiming to create a unicorn company from Kansai that can compete globally! Announcing the Joint Branding of ”Kansai Startup Mashups” From the Three Capitals of Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe (Hyogo)

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Osaka Business Development Agency, in cooperation with the Keihanshin Startup Ecosystem Consortium and JETRO Osaka, has jointly launched the brand, “Kansai Startup Mashups” to support startups from the Kansai region that are taking on global challenges. From this release and on, we will use "Kansai Startup Mashups" as a branding tool to promote various initiatives for startups in the Kansai region to the global market.

The first event will be held on January 25, 2023, and the call for participants begins today.

Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe offer an environment conducive to startups, with a concentration of bio- and healthcare-related companies, Monozukuri (manufacturing), ICT-related companies, as well as universities and research institutes.

Due to its strength environment, the "Osaka-Kyoto-Kobe(Hyogo) Consortium" was selected in 2020 as a global hub city in the Japanese government's strategy to become a world-class start-up hub, and universities, companies, and local governments are working to form an ecosystem of collaboration.

And now, with the aim to further accelerate these efforts, Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe have jointly launched "Kansai Startup Mashups" as a unified brand for support.

The newly launched "Kansai Startup Mashups" aims to create a world-class startup ecosystem in anticipation of the 2025 Kansai Expo and the post-Kansai Expo, and to create a framework that will lead to the birth of unicorn companies from the Kansai region and the creation and support of startups that will grow to become major players.

In this initiative, the three capitals of Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe will collaborate to link the circle of cooperation and support among universities, businesses, and government, and to disseminate Kansai startups both domestically and internationally, creating new synergies through the exchange of cutting-edge technology and domestic and international wisdom.

As part of this effort, toward the end of the fiscal year, we will be holding three events under a unified brand; ANCHOR KOBE on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 and engawa KYOTO on February 7, 2023.

On March 2, 2023, a large-scale event will be held at QUINTBRIDGE (Osaka) to unify and communicate the potential of Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe to become the world's first to realize a future society on the occasion of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.