ANSI Adopts BHCOE Standards of Excellence as an American National Standard (ANS)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) today announced the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has adopted BHCOE/ANSI Standard 201: Standards of Excellence for Applied Behavior Analysis Services as an American National Standard. The standard establishes national guidance to promote access to safe, quality, and effective clinical services for patients receiving Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services

The development of BHCOE’s Standard of Excellence solicited input and suggestions from multiple stakeholders including practitioners, leaders of ABA service agencies, patients, advocates, state and trade associations, and academic representatives. The standards address areas to review when assessing and measuring the quality of behavioral organizations within applied behavior analysis such as ethics, integrity, and professionalism; clinical documentation; service delivery; health, safety, and emergency preparedness, diversity, and more.

“A national standard for quality care for Applied Behavior Analysis is critical to providing patients with quality care,” says Joshua Sleeper, MBA, BCBA, Chief Executive Officer at Trumpet Behavioral Health and BHCOE Commission Member.

ANSI coordinates, facilitates, and promotes the development of voluntary consensus standards that are relied upon by the industry, government agencies, payors, and consumers across the United States and around the world.

An ANSI-Accredited Association, BHCOE is part of nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards such as the National Science Foundation and National Institute of Standards and Technology. Across nearly every industry sector, standards developers are recognized experts in their fields; they review and populate standards openly and cooperatively to enhance the U.S. quality of life and improve the competitiveness of businesses operations in the global marketplace. BHCOE remains the only ANSI-Accredited American Standard Developer specific to the Applied Behavior Analysis.

“We are excited to have BHCOE’s Accreditation Standards be approved as an American National Standard,” said Sara Litvak, Chief Executive Officer of BHCOE. “By having our standards approved as an American National Standard, BHCOE is continuing to fulfill its mission of ensuring and encouraging safe, effective, equitable, patient-centered healthcare.”

Organized and guided by commission members that represent equally balanced general, public and private interests, BHCOE is dedicated to increasing the quality, consistency and resiliency of Applied Behavior Analysis services for all. To learn more about BHCOE and current standard activities, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About BHCOE:

Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® (BHCOE®) is an ANSI-accredited accrediting body within the autism field. Over the last seven years, BHCOE has dedicated itself to transforming care for people with autism and related developmental disabilities through a relentless focus on serving as a source for the autism community on how best to improve the quality of care, safety, well-being, and life for patients and families.