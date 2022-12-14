American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC Transitions to eClinicalWorks to Eliminate Administrative Burden

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC transitioned to eClinicalWorks’ multi-dimensional EHR solution. With 20 providers across seven centers in New York, New Jersey and Ohio, the practice needed an online tool to manage clinic and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) operations. They found a solution in eClinicalWorks’ EHR and PRISMA search tool. PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, collates medical information in a searchable format to enable faster and more accurate decision-making at the point of care.

"With our previous EHR, we used a different database for each tax ID. This added administrative work for physicians and slowed down our practice workflows,” said Deborah Helmer, COO of American Endovascular. “We often had many entries for the same patient across our Practice Management and EHR solution. With eClinicalWorks, we now have access to everything in one place. We can use PRISMA to gather patient records from a variety of national and local sources, allowing for better and faster decision making at the point of care.”

Since 2017, The American Endovascular centers and affiliated physicians have the extraordinary track record of saving more than 80% of patient limbs after they were told they needed an amputation. American Endovascular affiliated physicians are at the forefront of the battle to prolong life by preventing amputations. They accomplish this by using the most advanced minimally invasive image-guided endovascular treatment options available anywhere, to save limbs and save lives. American Endovascular affiliated physicians offer the most innovative endovascular procedures including the treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) and Amputation Prevention, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Uterine Artery Embolization (UAE), Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) and Chronic Venous Obstruction or Insufficiency.

“American Endovascular meets a unique but important need in our healthcare community. Our goal is to give them an interoperable and streamlined EHR to improve workflows and make their job easier,” explained Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our EHR offers smart search capabilities, keyboard shortcuts and more to make finding and documenting patient information as easy as possible. PRISMA exchanges 2.6M patient records daily to ensure every provider has the most up-to-date information to do their job well.”

About American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC

The American Endovascular affiliated physicians are proud to offer high-quality, compassionate endovascular care for patients throughout New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. They perform a wide range of minimally invasive-image guided procedures to restore blood flow and save limbs in 80% of cases. The team of board-certified vascular specialists is able to diagnose and treat all manner of vascular conditions, including Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Uterine Fibroids, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and Venous Insufficiency in a safe and comforting outpatient setting. For more information, visit www.americanendovascular.com or call 1-833-4AM-ENDO.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.