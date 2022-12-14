Sitel Group® Partners with Genesys® to Accelerate Brands’ Digital Transformation

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, to support brands in accelerating their digital transformation journey. Together, the capabilities of Genesys and Sitel Group® enable brands to quickly build and deploy powerful omnichannel contact center solutions in the cloud.

Through this collaboration, it’s now easier for brands to combine products and services from a pioneer of the Experience as a ServiceSM market and a global leader in customer experience solutions. Together, both organizations are helping joint customers harness the power of the cloud, digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to orchestrate people-centric customer and employee experiences at scale.

“This is a landmark partnership for the customer experience industry and one that will empower brands to deliver seamless CX and develop deeper relationships with customers,” said Olivier Camino, Global Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Sitel Group. “Working alongside Genesys helps brands offer fluid, effortless interactions that are faster, smarter and more personalized, all via an easy-to-use proven cloud product.”

This new alliance is built on an innovation culture across both organizations, aimed at delivering transformation in customer contacts backed by proven global operational support to allow brands to offer differentiated and efficient services to customers. Businesses in every industry, including government organizations, across the globe rely on Sitel Group and Genesys to manage their customer experience.

“Growth in digital engagement, employee experience expectations and work-from-anywhere models are transforming contact centers globally,” said ML Maco, EVP, Global Sales and Field Operations, Genesys. “The continuous deployment of new features and functionality on Genesys gives Sitel Group ongoing access to the latest innovations to remain competitive and deliver experiences where customers are remembered, heard and understood.”

