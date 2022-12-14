HealthTrust and Ardent Health Services Renew Long-Standing GPO Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthTrust Performance Group, a comprehensive healthcare improvement organization, and Ardent Health Services, one of the largest private integrated health systems in the U.S., today announced the renewal of their exclusive, decades-long relationship for supply chain resiliency and group purchasing. Under a new ten-year agreement, Ardent providers are assured of advantages in pricing and contracting across a broad portfolio of healthcare supplies and services.

Ardent Health Services’ network encompasses 30 hospitals and nearly 200 non-acute sites of care across six states. Each year, Ardent providers deliver over 2.7 million patient encounters. HealthTrust helps health systems across the U.S. and the United Kingdom improve performance by aggregating purchasing power and executing operational improvements leveraging clinical integration best-practices.

“We are pleased to extend our strategic, long-term relationship with HealthTrust,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health Services. “Given many disruptions in the supply chain environment over the last two years, HealthTrust and its approach to contracting has clearly demonstrated the ability to maintain supply/service levels and contain costs by defending against mid-term increases from vendors. Renewing this relationship instills confidence and will help ensure continuity of care for our patients, staff and communities.”

“Ardent and HealthTrust have evolved together and cemented a remarkable relationship over many years,” stated Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and chief executive officer. “I’m appreciative of the mutual growth we have experienced and today’s announcement affirms our commitment to the future. Helping Ardent and all members battle today’s inflationary pressures is vitally important to our mission. We will continue to do everything possible to navigate together through these uncertain and highly disruptive times.”

About HealthTrust

HealthTrust (HealthTrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthTrust serves over 1,800 hospitals and health systems, and more than 57,000 non-acute locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with more than 24,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 95% of eligible Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for Fall 2022, compared with 57% of all ranked U.S. hospitals. In 2022, Modern Healthcare recognized six Ardent entities as “Best Places to Work,” marking the 14th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.