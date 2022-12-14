Peru State College Selects YuJa’s Video Platform to Help Provide Engaging Educational Experiences Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peru State College, a member institution of the Nebraska State College System, has selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to serve its approximately 2,000 students campuswide.

Initially, the institution was seeking an ed-tech solution that would enable creating and editing recordings, video quizzing, captioning, and that would integrate with its existing Epiphan hardware devices.

YuJa has partnerships with a number of third-party hardware vendors, including Epiphan, which helps support the delivery of engaging media experiences to students, provides efficiency, and helps streamline workflows. With an API integration, Epiphan’s devices can automatically start and stop recordings and push recordings to an institution’s YuJa Media Library. YuJa also integrates with the institution’s learning management system (LMS), Canvas, and its Single Sign-On system for ease of access and use by both instructors and students.

“Peru State College’s mission is to provide students of all backgrounds access to engaging educational experiences to strengthen and enrich communities, Nebraska and the world. We’re happy to provide the institution with comprehensive ed-tech tools that help fulfill their mission both now and in the future,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT PERU STATE COLLEGE

Peru State College’s “Campus of a Thousand Oaks,” a member of the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, is nestled in the hills of historic southeast Nebraska on the Missouri River. The College offers a mix of innovative online and traditional classroom undergraduate and graduate programs, including online graduate degrees in education and organizational management. Established in 1867 as Nebraska’s first college, Peru State College has transformed over the past century and a half into a state-of-the-art institution offering diverse, multifaceted educational programs to around 2,000 students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.