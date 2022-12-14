Searchspring Joins Forces With Yotpo To Accelerate the Growth of Small, Black-Owned Ecommerce Brands

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Searchspring, the global leader in site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, today announced it joins Yotpo Grow, a year-long program that accelerates the growth and retention of small, Black-owned ecommerce brands by providing free access to products from Yotpo and its partners.

Searchspring is one of five Yotpo partners invited to be a part of this initiative to widen the ecommerce toolset for chosen merchants. Yotpo’s Searchspring integration enables brands to boost highly rated products across the site, display ratings in PLPs, and add ratings as a filter option.

“Our biggest priority for the Yotpo Grow program will always be providing the most impactful value and hands-on service to our brands," said Ethan Cohen, VP of ecosystem, Yotpo. "The inclusion of tech partners like Searchspring into the 2022 program creates the best-customized environment for these brands to get help where needed, accelerate their growth, and ultimately find success."

“Searchspring has a strong relationship with Yotpo, made visible by our long-term partnership,” said Chantele Gibson, vice president of partnerships, Searchspring. “It’s a pleasure to be selected as a best-in-class Technology Partner to participate in the Yotpo Grow program this year, helping these incredible businesses grow faster and deliver the ultimate shopping experience.”

Yotpo selected eight Black-owned brands to join the 2022 Yotpo Grow program. Rahyma, a luxury African-inspired clothing line, and YUUMA Collection, a brand that provides stylish and functional bags for mothers, are among the brands that integrated with Searchspring.

"The team at Searchspring has been an amazing gift to our business,” said Rahyma Momodu Awanife, owner, Rahyma. “We are convinced that we will see a big difference in the growth of our online store with Searchspring's advanced search and merchandising capabilities."

Participating in Yotpo Grow is the latest way Searchspring is celebrating entrepreneurial thinking. In Feb. 2022, the company launched the Searchspring Ecommerce Accelerator, a program built for entrepreneurs to drive business smarter and faster.

Find out more about the Yotpo Grow Accelerator Program here.

About Searchspring

Searchspring delivers the ultimate shopping experience. As the #1 search, merchandising, and personalization platform built exclusively for ecommerce, Searchspring enables brands to get the right product, to the right person, at the right time. With Searchspring, customers such as Chubbies, Pura Vida, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, West Elm, Specialized, Wildfang, Ripcurl, 2XU, and St. Frock are increasing cart size, conversion, and repeat customers. Founded in 2007, Searchspring has offices in San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn how Searchspring is helping ecommerce businesses thrive at searchspring.com.