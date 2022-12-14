PAK Quality Foods Taps RPower for Full Site Microgrid and Monetization

HOUSTON & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RPower, a leader in electrical resilience solution development and optimization, has been selected by PAK Quality Foods, a Texas-based food and beverage distributor, to design, build, and optimize a natural gas-fueled microgrid solution at the company’s Fort Worth facility. RPower’s expertise in system engineering and optimization will enable PAK Quality Foods to offset a substantial portion of the installed system costs by participating in key market programs in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

In the wake of Winter Storm Uri in 2021 and record spring heat in 2022, power outages and power prices continue to rise. PAK Quality Foods, among other distributors, carries critical cold-storage inventories and made an important decision to mitigate the increasingly high risk of sustained long-term outages by contracting with RPower for a sustainable on-site microgrid solution.

“With the frequency and duration of power outages increasing, we elevated this program’s priority to ensure we continue to deliver excellent service to our customers,” said Terry Stokes, Chief Financial Officer for PAK Quality Foods. “We established a great working relationship with the RPower team which helped us understand all our options for resilience. RPower’s openness and transparency revealed important benefits and upside that we could access via a collaborative partnership with RPower.”

“The PAK Quality Foods team understands the value of resilience to their operation. We appreciate their trust and confidence in RPower to unlock the value streams that our systems return to their bottom line,” said Jamie Smith, RPower Chief Operating Officer. “Quality is key to PAK’s identity and we are proud to help reinforce this value with our custom resilience solution coupled with RPower’s asset optimization services.”

About RPower

Founded in 2021, RPower brings together experienced veterans from some of the most well-known companies in the energy and distributed power generation industries to leverage their deep market knowledge and technical expertise to deliver fully optimized resilience and microgrid solutions. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and founded by former MP2 Energy (now Shell Energy) CEO Jeff Starcher, RPower designs, installs, maintains, and optimizes the right microgrid system to meet each customer’s specific needs and goals.

RPower offers a wide spectrum of both packaged and a-la-carte energy solutions, from Resilience as a Service to microgrid design, build, transfer contracts, to energy management services, backed by an industry-leading team. Our resilient solutions help companies ensure the continuity of their business operations through increasingly frequent and longer duration grid outages. RPower’s, sustainable energy resources enhance our customers bottom lines and promote the addition of grid tied renewable energy. For more information, visit www.rpower1.com or LinkedIn.

About PAK Quality Foods

Founded in 1988 by Gary and Patty Stokes, PAK Quality Foods LLC is a food distributor with locations in San Angelo and Fort Worth, Texas. We serve you, our customers, with timely deliveries throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whatever your center of the plate needs may be, PAK will assist you with the products you desire at the time you want. We pride ourselves in building a long-term relationship with you. For more information, please visit https://pakqualityfoods.com/.