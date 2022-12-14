Hawaii DCCA Selects Clariti for Business Registration Modernization

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a strategic initiative to review, redesign, and modernize its business registration processes, the State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has selected Clariti’s Business Licensing Solution to replace its current systems, and Speridian Technologies to implement the new system.

“We’re excited to partner with the DCCA to provide its customers and staff with a user-friendly business licensing solution that will make it easy to manage registrations in real time.”

- Cyrus Symoom, Co-CEO, Clariti

Currently, the division relies on two separate but interdependent systems for document management and data processing that Clariti’s centralized licensing solution will replace. Together, these two systems are used to store over one million records, process over 160,000 annual transactions, and maintain the filing information for approximately 200,000 registered entities.

On the decision to move forward with Clariti, the division emphasized the ability to seamlessly integrate with the division’s present (and future) technology stack, and its flexible data model and pre-built tools. Additionally, the solution is built on Salesforce - the State of Hawaii’s platform of choice to provide a modern, standardized service experience.

With Clariti, the division will automate more processes, and unite all of its intake, processing, reporting, notification, and archive workflows into one system. Clariti will serve as the central hub for DCCA customers to initiate and manage their business registrations online, and for staff to manage all tasks.

Overall, the division’s goals with the project are to:

Improve services to the public by providing a better overall customer experience. through improved online services and increased real-time processing rates.

Improve employee engagement and user satisfaction by empowering the division’s employees to work efficiently with user-friendly and customer-centric processes and workflows.

Leverage Clariti’s innovative technology to support streamlined and automated processes, reduce manual data entry and review, more effectively serve the public, and improve overall operations.

Take a holistic approach to modernization on behalf of all customers interacting with DCCA, and all employees supporting the division’s various systems and environments.

Clariti and Speridian Technologies look forward to a long-term partnership with Hawaii DCCA to provide exceptional services for years to come.

About Clariti

Clariti is a 100 percent software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering empowering and easy-to-use permitting and licensing solutions for state and local governments.

About Speridian Technologies

Speridian Technologies is a global information technology consulting and services company with a proven track record of solving business challenges with a unique, industry-based consultative approach.

About Hawaii DCCA

The State of Hawaii DCCA Business Registration Division (BREG) is responsible for handling state business registrations and overseeing the securities industry and franchises in the state.