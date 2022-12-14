ŌURA and Real Madrid Next Partner to Provide Insights on Club Recovery and Training

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that provides personalized insights on sleep and overall health, today announced a partnership with Real Madrid Next, to provide the Oura Ring and health management services to the whole Real Madrid professional team to prioritize the health, safety, and recovery of their players.

Real Madrid players will be equipped with an Oura Ring for performance optimization and sleep monitoring when they return to training facilities in December to start the second part of the 2022/2023 season. ŌURA will help the team optimize their performance by delivering personalized health insights automatically to their Oura App, allowing them to perform and recover to the best of their potential. Additionally, each player can voluntarily opt-in to participate in ŌURA’s Health Risk Management platform, which enables the players to uncover potential signs of illness and monitor their health and wellness, allowing the team’s doctors to better manage health across the roster and support Real Madrid’s existing health and safety protocols.

“We are honored and excited to be partnering with Real Madrid Next this season,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA CEO. “As one of the most decorated clubs in sports, Real Madrid has built an organization where innovation and performance is at the foundation of everything they do. Prioritizing recovery for athletes has a direct impact on training and physical performance, and Real Madrid has been on the forefront of finding solutions to help their teams play their best using some of the world’s best technology. We’re proud that the Oura Ring can be part of an elite group of companies supporting teams like Real Madrid to understand their bodies without getting in the way.”

With its advanced sensors, the Oura Ring packs state-of-the-art heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), personalized temperature trend, activity, and sleep monitoring technology into a convenient, non-invasive ring — prioritizing accuracy in tracking biometric data and comfort without compromise. Additionally, ŌURA has also put a focus on women’s health research, leading to the period prediction feature, which accurately predicts your next period and alerts you before it starts.

“The Oura Ring allows us to see how our players respond to training, traveling, or for instance, stress and, as a result, their recovery trend,” said Dr. Suzanne Huurman, Real Madrid’s Head of Medical Education and Head of Academy. “For example, did this specific player get enough time to recover? Are they ready for today's scheduled training, or should we adapt it to how they are feeling? The 24/7 temperature trend tracking of the Oura Ring also helps to detect signs of illness and gives us the opportunity to react as soon as possible.”

This partnership with Real Madrid Next is another step forward for ŌURA’s continued efforts in serving as a recovery tool for athletes.

More information about the Oura Ring can be found online at ouraring.com.

About ŌURA

ŌURA is the company behind the Oura Ring - the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. ŌURA believes health is a daily practice, and, with personalized insights and guidance, you can control the course of your health to live a more balanced life. The Oura Ring tracks all stages of sleep and recovery and accounts for daily activity to provide practical steps for long-term improvement. Founded in 2013, Oura Health is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego. ŌURA has raised capital in the past from Lifeline Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Temasek, The Chernin Group, JAZZ Venture Partners, and MSD Capital, among others. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

About Real Madrid Next

Real Madrid Next is the brand under which Real Madrid's innovation projects are developed, with the collaboration of startups and companies looking to improve performance with the support of Real Madrid ecosystem. Real Madrid Next focuses on six work areas: e-health, performance, fan engagement, audiovisual, cybersecurity & technological infrastructures and social. In all of them we seek excellence and the greatest technological advance possible to allow the club to enhance its digital transformation and keep its leadership in the sports industry.