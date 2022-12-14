AMC Theatres® Announces a Co-Branded Credit Card; Perfect for AMC Moviegoers and AMC Shareholders, the AMC Entertainment Visa Card Enables AMC Stubs Members to Earn Rewards Faster Through Everyday Purchases

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC and APE), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced it will launch the AMC Entertainment Visa Card – the only co-branded movie theatre credit card in the United States. In partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and Deserve, a modern credit card technology platform, the AMC Entertainment Visa Card is expected to be available in early 2023.

The rewards-rich AMC Entertainment Visa Card is the only credit card that earns in-theatre rewards wherever it’s used. AMC Entertainment Visa cardholders earn AMC Stubs rewards points with every purchase. Plus, AMC Stubs points accelerate even faster for cardholders for purchases made with the card at gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants and at AMC Theatres. This is in addition to AMC Stubs points already earned at AMC Theatres as an AMC Stubs Insider, Premiere or A-List Member.

AMC Stubs members can easily convert their points into AMC Stubs rewards, which can be used on all concession items like popcorn, Coca-Cola products, and AMC Dine-In & Feature Fare menu items. Additionally, AMC Stubs A-List and Premiere members can use their AMC Stubs rewards for free or discounted movie tickets, including for the latest blockbusters in premium formats like Dolby Cinema at AMC, IMAX at AMC, PRIME at AMC and Laser at AMC.

To celebrate the launch of the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, new cardholders who spend at least $50 during the first three months will enjoy an extra $50 in AMC Stubs Bonus Bucks to spend on their next trip to the movies, within 90 days of receiving the reward.

To accommodate the anticipated consumer demand for the card during the high-traffic holiday movie-going season at AMC locations, the Company is introducing a waitlist. Those who sign up on the waitlist are guaranteed to be among the first who can apply for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card when it launches in early 2023. Moreover, waitlist participants who then apply for an AMC Entertainment Visa Card will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a trip to attend a red-carpet movie premiere with AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. The waitlist, as well as terms & conditions, can be found on AMC’s website at AMCTheatres.com/Visa.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented:

“The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is another example of AMC’s continued dedication to providing real value to moviegoers and strengthening the relationship we have with our loyal moviegoing guests. Until now, the theatrical exhibition industry is one of the few untapped major retail sectors that hasn’t offered consumers the opportunity to amplify their purchase power, accelerate their rewards, and demonstrate their loyalty through the use of a co-branded credit card. With a built-in customer base of tens of millions of existing AMC Stubs members, we know there are avid moviegoers who will benefit greatly from using their AMC Entertainment Visa Card at the movies and for their everyday purchases.”

Aron added:

“There also is another extremely important constituency for whom we care greatly, and who will find the AMC Entertainment Visa Card to be of compelling appeal: AMC’s millions of enthusiastic and passionate shareholders. This new AMC Entertainment Visa Card was certainly designed with them in mind.”

To power the AMC Entertainment Visa Card, AMC partnered with Deserve, a fintech company transforming credit cards into software that lives on mobile and in the cloud. Through Deserve, AMC is able to offer its cardholders rich and flexible rewards, 24/7 customer service, and best-in-class mobile experience and fraud protection.

“At Deserve, we want to help our branded card partners craft meaningful rewards and point programs that really speak to value for their customers and give them the technology platform that allows them to quickly and securely launch any type of credit card product in the cloud, customized to their specific audience,” said Kalpesh Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Deserve. “Partnering with AMC to launch this card tailor-made for movie fans is a perfect example of this commitment.”

The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is only available to AMC Stubs members. For more information and to sign up for AMC Stubs, visit: AMCTheatres.com/amcstubs.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About Deserve, Inc.

Deserve is a credit card platform, providing a mobile-first consumer experience for cardholders and an embeddable API platform for its partners. Deserve’s mobile-first capabilities enable its partners to drive a rich consumer experience, embedded in the partner’s own brand and channels. A wide variety of partners including banks, fintechs, lenders and merchant co-brands have launched and manage their credit card programs on the Deserve platform. Deserve is a venture-backed fintech company whose investors include Mastercard, Goldman Sachs AssetManagement, Sallie Mae, Ally Ventures, Visa, Accel, Pelion Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, and Mission Holdings. Connect with Deserve on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit http://www.deserve.com for more information.

Review the Rewards and Cardholder Agreement Terms and Conditions for comprehensive information on The AMC Entertainment Visa Card.

Subject to credit approval. Must be an AMC Stubs loyalty member to apply. The AMC Entertainment Visa Card is Powered by Deserve, Inc. and issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

Maximum qualifying earn per day is 50,000 points per AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs A-List account and 10,000 points per AMC Stubs Insider account; maximum number of eligible transactions per day is 10 per account. Members will not receive credit for spend greater than 50,000 points per day per AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs A-List accounts and 10,000 points per AMC Stubs Insider account or more than 10 transactions per day per account.

Must be an AMC Stubs® loyalty member to apply for the AMC Entertainment Visa Card and earn rewards; new cardholder incentive offer has maximum value $50 delivered in AMC Entertainment Card Bonus Bucks. A-List and Premiere members can redeem for tickets or up to $50 in concessions. Insiders can only redeem for up to $50 in concessions. $50 Bonus Bucks will be delivered to the AMC Stubs member following the monthly account statement that includes the qualifying transactions in which the cardholder has spent a total of $50 or more on the Account. Offer expires 90 days from issuance. Valid at AMC Theatres in USA only; no cash back or cash value.

No purchase or application necessary. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the contiguous United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii and Rhode Island) who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Enter by joining the waitlist and then applying for the new AMC Entertainment Visa Card starting 12:00 a.m. CT on 12/13/2022 through 11:59 p.m. CT on 4/30/2023. For complete rules, visit www.amctheatres.com/visa. Sponsored by American Multi-Cinema, Inc., 11500 Ash Street, Leawood, Kansas 66211.

