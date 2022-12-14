University Credit Union Partners with ASA to Empower Members with Greater Choice and Control

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASA is an embedded fintech solution that connects financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. The company today announced that $1.2 billion asset University Credit Union has partnered with ASA to enable quicker innovation and empower members with greater control over their data and finances.

Los Angeles-based University Credit Union supports employees, students and alumni of universities across California, providing the services needed to enhance their financial wellness. By partnering with ASA for collaborative banking, the credit union will be able to connect members to a community of fintechs, delivering new capabilities in a secure way. ASA eliminates liability and risk by tokenizing, normalizing and anonymizing all member information before it’s shared with any fintechs, allowing members to safely and easily try out new technology.

“Our credit union strives to lead with innovation, and partnering with ASA enables us to bring a wide range of fintech options and offerings to our members at once with optimal security,” said Estela Nagahashi, EVP and chief operating officer of University Credit Union. “With ASA, members will have greater choice for which technology they want to try and deeper control over when and with who to share their information with. Plus, ASA’s collaborative banking model enables us to remain the hub for our members’ experiences, deepening engagement and relationships.”

ASA acts as a single integration point between financial institutions and fintechs, either through the institution’s core, online provider or data aggregator. By solving the one-to-one integration pain point, ASA is enabling personalization at scale by allowing members to choose and download the niche apps they crave without diluting the relationship with the credit union.

“University Credit Union serves a tech savvy member base, and they recognized the need to keep up with the rapidly accelerating pace of innovation without exposing members to risk,” said Landon Glenn, CEO and founder of ASA. “With ASA, the credit union is providing the modern technology and comprehensive features members expect, all within a seamless, credit union-centric ecosystem. We are proud to partner with leaders like University Credit Union as they continue to prioritize and enhance the member experience.”

About University Credit Union:

University Credit Union, a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give all members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

About ASA

Provo, Utah-based ASA is an embedded fintech solution that connects financial institutions with customer-facing fintechs in a secure, compliant and easy to implement marketplace. With ASA, banks and credit unions are innovating more quickly, fintechs are scaling more easily and end users are empowered to take control of their data and finances. Learn more at asa.financial.