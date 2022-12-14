Door County Candle Launches Tin Candles for Ukraine Initiative

STURGEON BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Door County Candle Company a Ukrainian family-owned small business based in Wisconsin, today announced their Tin Candles to Ukraine initiative.

When someone buys Door County’s famous Ukraine candle, Door County Candle will send a Tin Candle to 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Razom for Ukraine’s warehouse, and Razom will use its shipping and logistics to get those candles to Ukraine. People also have the option to just buy a candle to send to Ukraine and include a heartwarming, uplifting message in the gift message option, making it a great gift for the holiday season.

Door County has been busy keeping up with the orders, with 2,000 to make and send to Ukraine, with many more tins on the way.

When news broke of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Door County Candle Company immediately sprang into action to help. With hopes of selling a few hundred of its Ukraine candles, the company surpassed all expectations selling over 20,000 Ukraine candles in just 2 weeks – more candles than it typically sells in an entire year. Proceeds of the sales have been donated to Razom for Ukraine, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to building a prosperous Ukraine. To help meet demand, the company received an outpouring of support from neighbors and volunteers who helped clean, label and ship Ukraine candles all over the world.

The owner of Door County Candle, Christiana Trapani, who is a second generation Ukrainian, created this new initiative to help provide light, and hope for Ukrainians. “A lot of Ukrainians are without electricity, light, heat and even water in some places,” said Christiana Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company. “We created this initiative in partnership with Razom for Ukraine to provide some much-needed light and hope for Ukrainians during a long and difficult winter.”

“Christiana Trapani is one of Razom for Ukraine’s largest donors, having raised nearly $1 million, and counting,” said Dora Chomiak, President, Razom for Ukraine. “She embodies the essence of Razom, which means together, in Ukrainian. Christiana has welcomed people from many generations and many communities to create a community of support for Ukraine. To create a space where people meet, plan and do.”

About Door County Candle Company

Door County Candle Company has been a tradition for generations of families for over 25 years. In 2021, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, a Door County native and second-generation Ukrainian American, took over as owner of the candle company. Door County Candle Company uses the sights, sounds and beauty of Door County to inspire its wax products to provide a high-quality product that is representative of its community. Each scented wax product is hand poured and handcrafted in small batches. The company extensively tests all of its products from jars, fragrance, wicks, and more, to develop the perfect scented wax products featuring IFRA certified fragrances, meaning they are made with non-harmful chemicals and are safe to burn. Learn more at www.doorcountycandle.com.

About Razom for Ukraine

Razom means “together” in Ukrainian.

The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: to building and maintaining a democratic and prosperous Ukraine.

Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom’s procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they’ve nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors.