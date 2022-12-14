FADEC Alliance to Provide More Electric Technologies and Components for Sustainable Aircraft Engine Demonstration Program

FADEC Alliance will develop the electronic control system architecture and requirements for the sustainable aircraft engine demonstration program. (Credit: CFM International)

ENDICOTT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FADEC Alliance—a joint venture that includes GE, BAE Systems, and Safran Electronics & Defense (Safran)—will design and develop the electronic control system architecture for the CFM International* (CFM) Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) demonstrator engine program. As part of the advanced technology program, FADEC Alliance supports the maturation of new technologies for future engines, to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Technologies matured as part of the RISE demonstrator program will prove concepts and capabilities needed for a potential next-generation CFM engine that is targeted to be available by the mid-2030s. The demonstrator program is focused on advanced technologies like open fan architecture, hybrid electric capability, electrified engine accessories, and hydrogen propulsion.

“We are excited to work with our industry partners on the CFM RISE program and help introduce innovative technologies to set a new bar for future aircraft engine performance and create a more sustainable form of aviation,” said Steven McCullough, chief executive officer of FADEC Alliance.

FADEC Alliance will develop the electronic control system architecture and requirements for the demonstrator, along with multiple subsystems through two program phases. Phase one will focus on an expanded control system to accommodate new interfaces associated with an open fan concept. Phase two will address key aspects of the engine’s advanced systems.

Development work will occur at BAE Systems’ site in Endicott, New York, and Safran’s site in Massy, France.

FADEC Alliance is a joint venture of GE Aerospace and FADEC International. FADEC Alliance combines the expertise and experience of its member companies in architecting, developing, producing, and supporting FADEC systems for today and tomorrow.

FADEC International is a 50-50 joint venture between a subsidiary of BAE Systems Controls Inc. and Safran Electronics & Defense that focuses on the two companies’ capabilities to design, produce, and support Full Authority Digital Engine Controls for commercial aircraft engines. For more than 25 years, FADEC International has served airlines and aircraft maintenance and repair providers with a full range of design and aftermarket capabilities.

*CFM International is a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.