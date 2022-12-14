Fluid Management Systems and Agilent Technologies Sign Agreement to Automate Sample Preparation for Environmental and Food Testing Workflows

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Management Systems (FMS), a leader in automated sample preparation systems, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to create and market workflows for the testing and analysis of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), including PFAS, Dioxins, PCBs, and other emerging contaminants in environmental and food matrices. These POPs are chemicals that persist in the environment, bioaccumulate through the food web, and pose a risk of causing adverse effects on human health and the environment.

Increased regulatory pressure and demand to deliver trusted results with fast turnaround times are challenges for many environmental and food customers. These customers will significantly benefit from complete and fully validated workflows for regulated PFAS methods such as EPA 533, 537.1, and 1633, plus Dioxins (SGS AXYS Method 16130). These workflows will be developed by coupling automated and semi-automated sample extraction devices from FMS with Agilent’s market-leading consumables and sample preparation solutions.

“This collaboration between FMS and Agilent will enable the creation of streamlined workflows from sample to report through the automation of sample preparation processes such as extraction, cleanup, and concentration with Agilent chemistries and analytical systems,” said Tom Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at FMS. “This solution will provide increased sample throughput, higher quality data analysis and results, and cost savings to the lab.”

“We are excited to establish this partnership with FMS to develop applications focused on optimizing processes from sample preparation to data review,” said Maryann Shen, Associate Vice President of Marketing, Chemistries Division at Agilent. “Agilent’s solid phase extraction cartridges coupled with FMS automated extractors will provide our customers with a robust method for automated sample extraction workflow, improving lab efficiency and productivity.”

About Fluid Management Systems, Inc.

The world leader in providing automated sample preparation systems for Persistent Organic Pollutant (POPs) analysis, Fluid Management Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supports analytical instruments used by scientists to perform extraction, cleanup, fractionation, and concentration of samples prior to chemical analysis. Our automated systems are designed to replace outdated, labor-intensive techniques that hinder laboratory productivity and improve both sample turn-around time and the quality and consistency of results by eliminating the variability inherent with manual sample preparation methods. All FMS, Inc. consumables are guaranteed and manufactured in Class 10,000 and Class 1,000 cleanroom environments and both our instruments and consumables are proudly made in the USA.