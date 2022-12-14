Signify Health and Ardent Health Services Collaborate to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

DALLAS & NEW YORK & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare networks to create and power value-based payment programs, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Ardent Health Services, a premier provider of healthcare services with more than 200 sites of care across six states. A former participant in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s Bundled Payments for Care Improvement-Advanced (BPCI-A) program, Ardent will join a 2023 Signify-enabled accountable care organization (ACO) to implement care transformation, manage risk and provide high-quality, coordinated care for its Medicare patients.

Ardent’s affiliated network of facilities and physicians in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas will work together with independent providers in a collaborative ACO model to achieve the benefits of scale and to effectively manage risk. The strategic collaboration will support alignment with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) goal of having all Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in an accountable relationship by 2030.

“ Ardent is proud of our success to date in value-based care, including the work we have done to transform our patient experience after discharge to achieve an over 26% reduction in our 90-day readmission rate and improve the clinical outcomes among participating patients,” said Marty Bonick, President and CEO of Ardent Health Services. “ We are excited to expand our partnership with Signify Health to bring our patients proven preventive and care management services that will help drive better health and improve the overall experience for both patients and care teams.”

Earlier this year, Signify Health acquired Caravan Health, a leader in enabling sustainable ACO and population health programs. With this acquisition, Signify Health supports one of the largest networks of at-risk providers and offers one comprehensive platform to manage total cost of care. In 2020 and 2021, 100% of Signify Health’s collaborative ACO participants earned shared savings.

According to Tim Gronniger, Chief of Value-based Care Solutions, Signify Health, “ CMS has stated that providers will soon be expected to move away from fee-for-service and take accountability for their cost of care. We are thrilled to work with Ardent Health Services to deliver the infrastructure needed to support their success with accountable care. Through our work together, Ardent’s Medicare patients will receive increased access to preventative and in-home services that can help to diminish health inequities and increase savings.”

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to build trusted relationships to make people healthier. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual’s healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home. For more information on how we are taking health homeward, visit us at signifyhealth.com.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and nearly 200 sites of care in six states with more than 24,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 95% of eligible Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A or B for Fall 2022, compared with 57% of all ranked U.S. hospitals. In 2022, Modern Healthcare recognized six Ardent entities as "Best Places to Work," marking the 14th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Ardent is owned by current and former members of Ardent’s management team; Equity Group Investments (EGI), a Chicago-based private investment firm; and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), a publicly traded real estate investment trust.