Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Adds The 111-Room Darwin Hotel to Growing Third-Party Management Portfolio

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that it has added the 111-room Darwin Hotel to its portfolio of third-party managed hotels across the U.S. HVMG oversaw the complete rebranding and renovation of the former independent hotel.

“The Darwin Hotel is a perfect complement to our growing number of independent, third-party operated hotels,” said Robert S. Cole, president and chief executive officer, HVMG. “From the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa in California to the Plunge Beach Resort in Florida, HVMG has developed a team that understands and appreciates the differentiators that make an independent hotel stand out from the pack of other, branded lodging options. With the hotel’s renovation and rebranding complete, we look forward to introducing this unique product to the Atlanta marketplace."

Boasting eight individually themed suites and a lobby that displays a bounty of local art, artisan crafts, locally roasted coffee and pastries and food prep/ kitchen designed for pop-up chef programming, the Darwin offers something truly unique to Atlanta business and leisure travelers looking for a ‘one-of-a-kind’ lodging experience.

Located at 585 Parkway Drive NE in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, the four-story hotel takes its name from the famed evolutionary biologist, drawing inspiration from the evolving neighborhood it calls home. The Darwin's themed suites include the Bar Room, featuring a full, custom bar for entertaining; the Bunk Bed Room, with bunk beds and extra space for families and young adults; and the Audiophile Room, offering a turntable and access to the hotel’s vinyl music library. The pet-friendly hotel, also the only hotel in Atlanta with a dog park, provides a rotating pop-up chef program to constantly update its menu and entice guests' palates. The hotel also houses a variety of Instagram-worth murals painted by local artists. Local artisan wares are sold throughout the giftshop, further cementing the hotel’s local roots. Additional hotel amenities include bike racks and two electric bicycles (made in Atlanta) for rent, hotel fitness room with customized weight and strength training set-up and a conference room able to accommodate up to eight people. Guest rooms feature complimentary Wi-Fi, mini-refrigerator, in-room safe, oversized work desk and 55-inch, flat screen television.

Navin Patel and his two sons, Shyam and Sagar Patel, purchased the property in 2016. The family owns two other hotel properties in Albany, Ga. Along with their other real estate ventures, Navin and Shyam also own a staffing and recruitment company.

“We hope to showcase the best of what Atlanta has to offer,” Navin Patel said. “This hotel is a love letter to our ever-changing city and pays homage to its history. Being in the heart of a large metropolitan city creates opportunities for artists, businesspeople, world travelers and people from all walks of life to all unite in our space.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. HVMG currently operates 56 hotels and one convention center in 16 states totaling over 9,000 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Marriott, Hilton, Hard Rock, Hyatt and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.