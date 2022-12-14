Metronet and City of Moline Announce Partnership to Build Fiber Optic Network

MOLINE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet and the City of Moline are pleased to announce that Metronet will construct a 100 percent fiber optic network that will deliver multi-gigabit internet service directly to the homes and businesses of the City of Moline. Metronet will fully-fund the multimillion-dollar construction and operation of the Moline network with private capital, as it has in communities throughout the Quad Cities.

Metronet’s city-wide construction process will begin in the spring of 2023 with the first customers connected as early as fall of 2023. Once completed, Moline will join the rest of the Quad Cities in becoming a Certified Gigabit City Powered by Metronet, with access to symmetrical, multi-gigabit internet speeds of up to 10 gigabits. Residents and businesses interested in Metronet services may visit Metronet.com to learn more.

"Since 2021, and the creation of our Strategic Plan, the City Council has sought to fulfill the desire of many residents for a second broadband provider in the city,” said Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. “We are pleased to have been able to deliver on that strategic goal and look forward to a collaborative partnership with Metronet going forward.”

“We applaud Mayor Rayapati and City Administrator Bob Vitas’ leadership whose vision for world-class internet infrastructure for Moline made today’s announcement possible,” said John Cinelli, CEO of Metronet. “We are grateful for the City of Moline’s support and look forward to providing them with a network that will support their goals for growth and prosperity.”

Once pre-construction activities begin, Moline residents will see Metronet trucks throughout the area. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals, and service technicians to support the Quad Cities area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or at 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multigigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.