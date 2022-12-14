AdaCore Collaborates with Synopsys to Offer Ada Static Analysis Solution to Coverity Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaCore, a trusted provider of software development and verification tools, today announced that it is collaborating with Synopsys Software Integrity Group, a leading provider of advanced application security testing tools, to make AdaCore’s GNAT Static Analysis Suite available to Synopsys Coverity® static analysis customers.

Synopsys markets the Coverity tool, which improves the reliability, safety, and security of applications written in a number of programming languages, including C and C++. To support Coverity customers needing static analysis for the Ada programming language, Synopsys is working with the leading Ada expert, AdaCore. Joint customers will be able to use AdaCore’s GNAT Static Analysis Suite for Ada, integrated within the Coverity solution, providing a common interface to navigate static analysis results for all languages.

About the GNAT Static Analysis Suite

The GNAT Static Analysis Suite is a full complement of proven static analysis tools specifically for Ada. It includes CodePeer - an automated Ada source code analyzer that detects run-time and logic errors and vulnerabilities at any stage of the development cycle; GNATmetrics - a code metric computation tool; and GNATcheck - a coding standard verification tool that automatically checks Ada applications for compliance with organizational and project-specific coding standard requirements.

CodePeer runs on Windows and Linux platforms and may be used with any standard Ada compiler or fully integrated into the GNAT Pro development environment. It can detect several of the “Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Errors” in the Common Weakness Enumeration and supports all versions of Ada (83, 95, 2005, 2012, 2022). GNATcheck allows developers to follow best practices by automatically checking code, beyond what the Ada compiler already offers, against a configurable set of rules ranging from feature restrictions, portability concerns, style guides, and more.

“The Ada programming language is used widely in the high-integrity industry, a domain that is well covered by both of our companies,” said Quentin Ochem, Global Director of Products and Markets at AdaCore. “We are thrilled to join our forces with Synopsys and to enable our joint customers to ensure quality and robustness for their source code across programming languages through one of the most advanced environments available on the market today."

“Bringing AdaCore’s expertise in Ada software testing into the Coverity workflow will enable developers to have access to all of their quality and security testing results—whether C/C++ or Ada—in one place,” said James Croall, Director of Product Management, Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “The AdaCore static analysis tools will complement and extend the industry leading capabilities of Coverity and provide Ada language customers the security testing they require to deliver trust in their software.”

About AdaCore

Founded in 1994, AdaCore supplies software development and verification tools for mission-critical, safety-critical, and security-critical systems.

Over the years, customers have used AdaCore products to field and maintain a wide range of critical applications in domains such as commercial and military avionics, defense systems, automotive, railway, space, air traffic management/control, medical devices, and financial services. AdaCore has an extensive and growing worldwide customer base; see www.adacore.com/industries for further information.

AdaCore products are open source and come with expert online support provided by the developers themselves. The company has North American headquarters in New York and European headquarters in Paris. www.adacore.com.

