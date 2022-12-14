Trulioo Announces Scholarship and Mentorship Program With Beedie Luminaries

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trulioo, a leading global digital identity verification platform, is partnering with Beedie Luminaries to support post-secondary students within the program who are pursuing their studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Beedie Luminaries is a social-profit enterprise that helps remove barriers to education and provides wraparound support for promising students facing financial adversity. Trulioo has made a $300,000, five-year commitment that includes scholarships, paid internships and dedicated mentoring.

“Beedie Luminaries is doing important work to level the playing field for students facing financial barriers, and we are pleased to join that effort,” said Steve Munford, Trulioo CEO. “We are dedicated to paving the way for the next generation of technology professionals who will take British Columbia’s tech industry to new heights.”

Each year, two students in the Beedie Luminaries program will be selected to receive the Trulioo Award, a scholarship dedicated to students pursuing degrees in STEM. Trulioo will also provide paid internships for the Trulioo Award winners and additional Beedie Luminaries students. Each Beedie Luminaries intern will receive one-on-one mentoring in their desired field from a Trulioo team member.

“We are grateful to Trulioo for joining us in our efforts to remove barriers to higher education for deserving, driven and highly engaged British Columbians,” said Ryan Beedie, founder of Beedie Luminaries and President of Beedie. “Through the collective power of philanthropy, corporate and community partnerships, we are able to extend our support to even more talented British Columbians so they can reach their full potential.”

Beedie Luminaries’ mission is to give promising British Columbia students the opportunity to advance their education, achieve their dreams and inspire others. The foundation offers comprehensive programs to help Grade 12 students, single parents and refugee students pursue further education. To learn more about Beedie Luminaries, visit www.beedieluminaries.ca.

To learn more about Trulioo, visit www.trulioo.com.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a leading global identity verification company building trust online so businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo provides real-time verification of more than 5 billion consumers and 300 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. The Trulioo mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit Trulioo.com.

About Beedie Luminaries

Beedie Luminaries is a registered foundation and a non-profit society that is working to create brighter futures for bright minds. The foundation’s mission is built on the premise that education can enhance future career opportunities, and fundamentally create positive societal outcomes. The program offers financial support to students applying to British Columbia public post-secondary institutions, including universities, colleges and trade schools. www.beedieluminaries.ca

