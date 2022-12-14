NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted Estrategia Relaciones Públicas., Tegucigalpa, Honduras into its partnership.

“Estrategia is an outstanding agency and an important addition to both our LATAM region and our global partnership,” said Luis Avellaneda, Managing Director, Realidades (Lima, Peru), and Worldcom’s LATAM Recruitment Chair. “They are highly respected and recognized in Honduras, the region and across LATAM. This is an important addition to our collaborative partnership and our significant presence across the LATAM region – extending our ability to serve Worldcom partners’ existing clients across the region while providing prospects comprehensive reach and resources.”

Over its 15 year history, Estrategia Relaciones Públicas has gained a reputation for highly differentiated, impactfully executed strategic communications campaigns and crisis management efforts. As a boutique agency of senior professionals, the team works across a broad spectrum of market sectors, specializing in media relations, crisis counsel and strategic communications.

Estrategia Relaciones Públicas is a communication firm of integrated strategists in order to generate valuable Public Relations with companies from different industries; Estrategia reinforces the practices of companies aimed at creating, caring for and sustaining the positive image of their brand over time, as if it were their own.

“We provide a great value service for our clients. Under the pillars of ethics, excellence, empathy and empowerment to overcome the challenges that arise in the daily evolution of communication events that companies currently face in the Central American region," stated Luis Felipe Sánchez, Regional Director.

Welcoming Estrategia to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined The Worldcom PR Group since its founding in 1988. As the newest partner, Estrategia joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner client or prospect.

About Estrategia Relaciones Públicas

Since 2008 we serve as an agency specialized in relationship with the audience and strategic communication, working with different industries and brands both national, regional and global such as education, fast food franchises, dairy industry, food and beverage, banking, ONGS and foundations, energy and construction, automotive, real state, Airlines, pharmaceutical, technology, farming, entertaining, hygiene and health among others. We firmly believe that we develop under the concept of “We substitute experience for excellence”. Learn more about Estrategia Relaciones Públicas at www.estrategiahn.com or by calling + (504) 2205-9022.

Connect with Estrategia PR on:

https://www.facebook.com/EstrategiaHN

https://twitter.com/estrategia_hn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/estrategiahn/

https://www.instagram.com/estrategiahn/

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 143 offices employing some 2,000 staff in 115 cities across six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of US$300+ million last year from 3,034 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.

Connect with Worldcom PR Group on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or call Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675.