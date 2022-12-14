Mary Kay Inc. Releases 2020 – 2022 Sustainability & Social Impact Report

Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow offers a holistic approach that encompasses the three pillars of sustainability--economic, environmental and social--through five initiatives, activated by 15 commitments, to deliver a decade of sustainable action.

Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate social responsibility, today released a report detailing progress on Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow (ELTFAST), the brand's global sustainability program.

“We’re proud of the progress we’ve made on our sustainability journey so far, and we are inspired to see how our actions today will address global challenges for future generations,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “Mary Kay has operations in nearly 35 countries—we consider that an accomplishment and a responsibility. Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow is our roadmap for supporting our business strategy, reducing our environmental impact, and supporting communities where we operate.”

Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow extends Mary Kay’s vision to 2030 and beyond. It builds a picture of what good “looks like” for Mary Kay, Independent Beauty Consultants, customers and—most importantly—the planet. Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow was developed with Mary Kay’s key stakeholders and is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, making Mary Kay a key part of a global coalition to ensure a better future.

The 2020 – 2022 full report can be viewed here. An executive summary of the report is available here.

Since the launch of ELTFAST in 2020, Mary Kay has made significant progress toward its goals despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 epidemic. The 2022 report details its efforts since 2020—the beginning of its Decade of Action—and serves as a reaffirmation of the company’s drive to deliver sustainable change.

Business Excellence

Focusing on nurturing its company culture, Mary Kay garnered 13 employer / great place to work awards and was ranked #8 on list of “The Companies Employees Don’t Want to Leave,” published by Resume.io.

Released gender diversity data in leadership: executive team is 54% female, managers and above are 59% female, with 62% of the total workforce being female.

In 2021, scored 75% employee engagement, a 6% increase over the 2019 full engagement survey (This is 10% over the global average for employee engagement) .

. 38 company awards in business excellence, social impact, and sustainability.

Deloitte named Mary Kay Inc. one of the 2022 U.S. Best Managed Companies.



Product Stewardship

Achieved Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification (U.S.A only) . The FSC certification ensures products come from responsibly managed forests providing environmental, social and economic benefits.

. The FSC certification ensures products come from responsibly managed forests providing environmental, social and economic benefits. 12% of our indirect suppliers are women, minority or veteran-owned (U.S.A. only) .

. Achieved palm oil–88% certified and palm kernel–72% certified.

Held inaugural Sustainability-Focused Supplier Summit at global headquarters.

Named 2022 Silver Champion for Supplier Diversity & Inclusion.

Nominated and approved member of the steering committee for SPICE (Sustainable Packaging Initiative for CosmEtics).



Responsible Manufacturing

Supported The Arbor Day Foundation on three global reforestation projects in Brazil, Madagascar, and the United States.

Continued additional water usage analysis with plans to install new water flow meters.

Supported The Nature Conservancy’s Global Reefs program through 12 unique impact programs.

Joined the UN Global Compact’s Ocean Stewardship Coalition.

Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing/R&D facility (R3), announced it passed its OSHA VPP Star Re-Certification with zero findings and recommendations.

Received OSHA Star Re-Certification Credentials.

Women’s Empowerment

Published “Piloting SDG Localization at the Village Level: A Women-focused Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development Project in Yunnan Province, China.” Impact Report (Phase 1: 2017-2021).

Completed The Women’s Empowerment Principles Gender Gap Analysis Tool as part of our participation in the UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality Accelerator.

as part of our participation in the UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality Accelerator. Advanced women’s leadership in the fishing industry in Mexico through eight projects implemented by The Nature Conservancy.

Powered the global launch of a free Entrepreneurship Program in six languages, developed by International Trade Centre SheTrades Initiative.

Awarded 14 STEAM grants to young women around the world pursuing dreams in STEAM-related industries.

Joined the UN Global Compact Target Gender Equality Program to deepen implementation of the Women’s Empowerment Principles.

Submitted survey on the implementation of commitments across the Generation Equality Action Coalitions; findings reflected in UN Women’s Generation Equality Accountability Report 2022.

Social Impact

Since 2008, Pink Changing Lives has impacted more than six million women and their families by partnering with over 3,250 organizations and donating over $17 million. In 2022, the cause empowerment program supported over 20 NGOs around the world.

Mary Kay and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation grants supported the development and launch of a “GBV Guidance for Development Programs” and its rollout in 10 countries of intervention as well as the establishment of a Community of Practice convening 240 members across 16 countries to date.

Mary Kay and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation grants helped the UN Trust Fund change the lives of 54,822 women and girl survivors of violence through 157 GBV projects in 68 countries across five regions including women and girls living with disabilities, internally displaced or refugee women and girls, and Indigenous women and girls.

Donated more than $1.3 million to global organizations helping to enrich women’s lives.

