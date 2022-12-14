Cogito Adds One of the Largest Military-Focused Financial Institutions as New Client, Continues Rich Company Tradition of Supporting Veterans and Active Personnel

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, the leader in real-time coaching and guidance for the enterprise, announced the addition of one of the nation’s largest military-focused financial institutions as a new client, furthering its growth in the banking and financial services sector. The latest announcement comes on the heels of the company’s expanded presence in EMEA, where it has successfully deployed its technology through an EU data center to support a leading global payments provider’s frontline teams.

Cogito’s emotion and conversation AI technology is critical in powering today’s enterprise organizations to deliver great CX. The financial institution joins a growing list of leading brands working with Cogito, including 8 of the Fortune 25 companies across the financial services, insurance, telecommunications, technology, healthcare, and travel and hospitality sectors.

In 2007, Cogito spun out from the MIT Media Lab, receiving funding through The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to take the pioneering scientific research of Dr. Sandy Pentland and develop an application to help military veterans returning from combat to diagnose post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. Veterans transitioning back to civilian life have historically experienced difficulties reacclimating and prioritizing their mental health. The goal of deploying the technology to veterans was to better serve the community, especially those living in rural communities who lacked the proximity to Veterans Affairs (VA) Centers. The technology was proven successful through deployments with the VA and several large hospital systems, and later extended to the frontline contact center workforce that Cogito predominantly serves today.

“ As one of the largest financial institutions serving the military community, the addition of this client heightens our rich history of supporting veterans and active military personnel,” said Josh Feast, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogito. “ Customer service representatives and supervisors have an extremely challenging job, navigating heightened emotions and difficult conversations. Our technology has always strived to help individuals—whether detecting behavioral signals with veterans experiencing PTSD or coaching individuals through the complexity of human connections. I look forward to welcoming brands into our portfolio that align with our origins, like our recent addition, and those brands which simply just believe in helping a group of people in need.”

Despite delivering excellent customer experience year after year, the military-focused financial institution ultimately selected Cogito to prioritize their employees after seeing burnout and attrition rise. Cogito’s ability to offer an Employee Experience (EX) Score for every call, similar to the Customer Experience (CX) Score, was a significant differentiator in selecting the company, along with the coaching capabilities of the emotion and conversation AI system. With Cogito, the financial institution plans to enhance employee well-being and drive emotional connections while delivering exceptional in-call customer experience, as part of their larger customer-focused initiatives.

