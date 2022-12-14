Texas District Sees STAAR Success in 1st Year with Carnegie Learning

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced today that Muleshoe Independent School District (ISD) demonstrated a dramatic improvement in math proficiency using the Carnegie Learning Texas Math Solution, with a 333% increase in students with masters grade level scores on the math portion of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.

With any new curriculum, schools might anticipate a tricky start and a dip in high-stakes assessment scores as students and teachers adjust to new methods. But in their first year with the Texas Math Solution, Muleshoe ISD saw exciting results on the STAAR test. See the graphs and full report here.

“When we got our STAAR scores back, they were much better than we had anticipated,” says Larry Cribbs, a Muleshoe High School math teacher of six years. “We were expecting our scores to drop, and they didn’t. Usually, it’s just the honors kids who get ‘masters,’ but we had kids across the school achieve that.”

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) realized that post-pandemic struggles were all too real for many districts across Texas, so to support continuous learning efforts, they partnered with Carnegie Learning to provide educators and students access to the Texas Math Solution.

Carnegie Learning’s Texas Math Solution is comprised of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS)-aligned materials in a write-in consumable text that encourages students to create their own mathematical knowledge and MATHia, an adaptive one-on-one math tutoring software.

According to Carnegie Learning CEO, Barry Malkin, the partnership with TEA is a critical component to successful outcomes for students throughout Texas: “It’s gratifying to see positive outcomes in just one year. The hard work and dedication of the teachers, students, and our Texas team have been incredible to witness firsthand. The students have a fantastic math foundation to build upon in their educational journey. They are the future of Texas, and we could not be happier to have played a positive role here today and in the years to come.”

“We knew our students had so much potential, and we just had to provide them the correct instruction and the learning opportunities to get them where they needed to be,” says Laurie Taylor, a 15-year teaching veteran and 9th-grade Algebra instructor at Muleshoe High School.

