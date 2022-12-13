Keystone Development + Investment Leases More Than 50,000 Square Feet at 1K1 to CBIZ, Inc.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Development + Investment has signed a 50,850-square-foot lease with CBIZ, Inc. at 1K1 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, pairing a leading national provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services with a premiere, all-inclusive, high-performance office development.

"This lease further solidifies 1K1 as a destination for companies that seek the best in terms of location, amenities, and environment," said Rich Gottlieb, President and COO of Keystone. "It is a modern workspace for modern companies, and CBIZ can take advantage of 1K1's first-class services to grow and evolve as its business needs change."

Keystone acquired 1K1 from Arden Group in August 2019 and launched a multimillion-dollar renovation plan to transform it into a cutting-edge campus. It is the first building in the market to use artificial intelligent dynamic smart glass technology, which reduces energy costs while improving worker comfort and productivity by anticipating the sun's movement and adjusting in response to temperature levels, glare, and daylight.

CBIZ is expected to move in during Q3 2023. Seamus Byrne, Eric Galanti and Bill Main of CBIZ Gibraltar Real Estate Services and Ryan Conner of Tactix represented the tenant and Rich Jones and Tom Sklow of Keystone represented the owner.

About Keystone Development + Investment

Keystone is a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company. It delivers value for investors and tenants by creating mixed-use developments that revitalize neighborhoods, empower people, and drive productivity and collaboration. Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pa., its portfolio of iconic projects attracting world-class companies includes 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use properties with 2 million square feet under development and spans locations along the East Coast. Keystone has offices in Philadelphia; Morristown, New Jersey; and Miami. For more information, please visit https://www.keystone.us.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance, and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.cbiz.com.