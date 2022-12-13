FIBRA Macquarie México Announces Signing of US$150 Million Dual-tranche Sustainability-linked Credit Facility

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced the signing of a US$150.0 million sustainability-linked unsecured credit facility which is expected to close on Monday, December 19, 2022.

FIBRA Macquarie will draw US$75.0 million at closing with US$50.0 million of the proceeds to be used to repay the amounts drawn under the existing unsecured revolving facility with the remainder to be used to fund FIBRA Macquarie’s growth capex program. As a result of the transaction, FIBRA Macquarie’s indebtedness will now be 85.9% fixed rate and the Regulatory LTV will reach to 33.2%. The facility will incorporate sustainability-linked targets in line with previous commitments.

Andrew McDonald-Hughes, FIBRA Macquarie’s chief financial officer stated, “This transaction enhances FIBRA Macquarie’s liquidity and strengthens the balance sheet while enabling further capex deployment and growth through our development program. The inclusion of sustainability linked KPIs reflects our continued commitment to incorporating ESG into all elements of our business, including debt financing.”

US$150 million sustainability-linked unsecured credit facility

The unsecured credit facility is comprised of (i) a US$75.0 million non-amortizing four-year term loan and (ii) a US$75.0 million three-year committed revolving credit facility, which can be extended for one additional year.

The term loan is expected to bear interest at a variable rate of 90-day term SOFR plus a credit spread margin of 195 basis points. The revolving credit facility is expected to bear interest at a variable rate of 30-day SOFR plus 187.5 basis points. Both facilities feature a ESG KPI credit spread adjustment of +/- 5 basis points.

Sustainability-linked KPI

As part of the credit agreement, the same ESG KPIs that were considered in the refinancing transaction that closed in April of this year have been included. To the extent that FIBRA Macquarie achieves an annual target to ultimately obtain 40% green building certified coverage of its Industrial portfolio GLA by the end of 2026, FIBRA Macquarie will receive the benefit of a 5 basis points reduction in the applicable margin, in case of not complying with the targets a 5 basis points penalty will apply.

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of September 30, 2022. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AND SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.