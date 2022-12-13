L3Harris Awarded Potential $886 Million Contract Supporting Enhanced Battlespace ISR

L3Harris datalink architecture and network design enhancements will deliver resilient, fast and discreet multi-domain communications across the globe for the Army, Department of Defense and intelligence community. (Photo: Business Wire)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth up to $886 million to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the Army, Department of Defense and intelligence community.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes a five-year base award with five one-year follow-on options to provide datalink architecture, network design enhancements for aerial and ground-based communications, and lifecycle management support.

"These links will deliver resilient, fast and discreet multi-domain communications across the globe," said Brendan O'Connell, President, Broadband Communications Systems, L3Harris. "As a provider of Army aerial ISR, ground line-of-sight and satellite communications terminal solutions for over 40 years, we look forward to continuing to build on this legacy of providing timely, relevant solutions that meet the expanding needs of our customers."

Applying its trusted disruptor approach, L3Harris continues to evolve its ISR and resilient communication solutions that help inform prudent planning and timely decision making, with innovative multi-beam, active electronically scanned array techniques, multi-constellation orbit data transports for aerial and ground systems, and protected datalink and smart network exploitation capabilities.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about communications capabilities and contract and order values are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.