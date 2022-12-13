U.S. Lending Leader Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Protect Consumer Information, Secure Business Practices, and Prevent Data Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that one of the world’s largest home financing institutions has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to gain user behavioral awareness and visibility into employee interaction with sensitive customer information and financial data to ensure protection against malicious, negligent, and compromised insider-born threats and prevent data loss.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why, and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event, or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

As part of its exhaustive insider risk and data loss prevention request for proposal process, the lending institution prioritized data exfiltration detection, identification of data obfuscation, timecard fraud detection, and international travel violations as key indicators of insider risk activities to be captured. Additionally, the lender required the ability to initiate user screen recording and playback if risk scores increased, allowing them to monitor behavior more closely in real-time and audit activities in the event of confirmed, deliberate data exfiltration actions.

Once selected, the lender confirmed that only DTEX InTERCEPT offered them the ability to gain the visibility into user behavior, dynamic risk scoring, and data loss prevention capabilities they required alongside video capture and keystroke logging. No other platform they evaluated offered these complementary features in a single, scalable platform without severe CPU resource degradation. Additionally, DTEX InTERCEPT’s unique telemetry signals enrich their existing SIEM by helping to reduce false positives and supplement machine signals (TTPs) with human behaviors that lead to increased risk before, during, and after an event.

“The DTEX unique data set is the fundamental component of any Data Security solution and allows organizations to determine intent,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “I’m delighted that our rapidly growing customer base has substantiated this important fact and that we are the key platform in their overall security operation.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.