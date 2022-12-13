Granite and Boston Children’s Hospital Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids

Boston Children’s employee gets ready to distribute “Wonder Bags” filled with toys and games for patients to enjoy during the hospital’s Winter Wonderland event. (Photo: Business Wire)

Boston Children’s teammates showcase toys and games in the “Wonder Bags” for patients to enjoy during the hospital’s Winter Wonderland event. (Photo: Business Wire)

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, a provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it donated 500 “Wonder Bags” to support Boston Children’s Hospital’s annual Winter Wonderland event.

Each year, Boston Children’s Hospital hosts its Winter Wonderland to help patients who are spending the holidays in the hospital enjoy the season’s fun and festivities as much as possible while receiving care.

Granite volunteers assembled 500 Wonder Bags, each including an assortment of crafts, activities, toys and games to give to Boston Children’s patients. While spending the holidays in the hospital isn’t on any child’s wish list, the gifts and Winter Wonderland celebration help children and their families enjoy the magic of the holidays when they’re in the greatest need of cheer.

“Child Life Services Department is so grateful to the amazing Granite team,” said Sarah Sullivan, MS, CCLS at Boston Children’s Hospital. “In the past, Granite and Child Life’s collaborative Winter Wonderland event brought joy to so many patients and families. Though we can’t gather for an in-person event this year, Granite still found a way to bring the holiday spirit to Boston Children’s.

“Granite’s generosity and teamwork not only spreads holiday cheer to our patients but also allows our Child Life specialists to focus their efforts on patient care responsibilities – from preparing children for surgery to providing coping support and comforting families on tough days. This year, thanks to Granite’s generosity, we can meet the needs of patients and families while also spreading some festive holiday joy to those who need it most.”

Granite has been a longtime supporter of Boston Children’s Hospital, which has been the beneficiary of Granite’s flagship annual fundraiser, Saving by Shaving, over the past four years. Saving by Shaving has raised $26 million to fund pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s.

This year, Granite was named the No. 1 most charitable contributor in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. To learn more about Granite’s philanthropic initiatives, visit the Granite Gives Back website at www.granitenet.com/granitegivesback.

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.