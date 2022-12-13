Comscore Releases Rankings for Digital and General News in Social Media for the UK

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today released the top properties by audience size and engagement (average minutes per user), and General News social engagement (cross-platform actions) in the UK.
In terms of audience size by Total Unique Visitors, Google Sites leads the ranking followed by Microsoft Sites and Facebook. Reach Group is the first local publisher in the list with 43.5 million unique visitors followed by News UK Sites with 38.9 million and BBC Sites with 35.7 million.
|
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
|
Total Unique
|
Total Digital
|
1
|
Google Sites
|
56,705
|
2
|
Microsoft Sites
|
49,099
|
3
|
47,748
|
4
|
Amazon Sites
|
47,219
|
5
|
Reach Group
|
43,475
|
6
|
News UK Sites
|
38,992
|
7
|
Yahoo
|
36,224
|
8
|
BBC Sites
|
35,727
|
9
|
Apple Inc.
|
31,709
|
10
|
eBay
|
31,393
|
11
|
Mail Online / Daily Mail
|
29,161
|
12
|
PayPal
|
27,762
|
13
|
27,291
|
14
|
Hearst
|
26,511
|
15
|
Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|
26,353
|
16
|
Sky Sites
|
25,331
|
17
|
Mediavine
|
24,829
|
18
|
WWW.GOV.UK
|
24,532
|
19
|
NHS Sites
|
22,558
|
20
|
Freestar
|
22,378
|
21
|
The Guardian
|
22,236
|
22
|
Spotify
|
21,617
|
23
|
Bytedance Inc.
|
20,267
|
24
|
Red Ventures
|
20,218
|
25
|
Future Plc
|
19,754
|
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Based on the Average Minutes per Visitor, Google Sites also leads the ranking followed by Spotify and Facebook. BBC Sites leads the list of local publishers with 102.1 average minutes per visitor during October 2022.
|
Top 25 Multi-Platform Properties in the United Kingdom,
|
Average
|
Total Digital
|
1
|
Google Sites
|
1,208.4
|
2
|
Spotify
|
1,197.2
|
3
|
689.8
|
4
|
Bytedance Inc.
|
387.6
|
5
|
ROBLOX.COM
|
365.6
|
6
|
Netflix Inc.
|
346.6
|
7
|
Samsung Group
|
250.6
|
8
|
Snapchat, Inc
|
203.5
|
9
|
Amazon Sites
|
139.4
|
10
|
129.8
|
11
|
DISCORD.COM
|
120.8
|
12
|
Microsoft Sites
|
115.7
|
13
|
BBC Sites
|
102.1
|
14
|
Flutter Entertainment plc
|
100.5
|
15
|
Apple Inc.
|
96.1
|
16
|
Yahoo
|
92.1
|
17
|
eBay
|
89.9
|
18
|
The Walt Disney Company
|
78.2
|
19
|
68.3
|
20
|
62.0
|
21
|
Reach Group
|
49.0
|
22
|
Auto Trader
|
46.5
|
23
|
Weather Company, The
|
44.1
|
24
|
Global Radio
|
41.8
|
25
|
Sky Sites
|
39.0
|
Source: Comscore MMX® Multi-Platform, Desktop: 6+, Mobile: 18+, October 2022, UK
Considering General News publishers in the UK the ranking based on engagement (actions cross-platform) is led by Ladbible (UK) with 63.0 million actions and an engaged audience of 53.6 million. The second place was for BBC News (UK) followed by Daily Mail with 15.6 and 6.9 million cross-platform actions in Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
|
Top 25 Publishers in the United Kingdom per Engagement,
|
Actions
|
Audience
|
1
|
Ladbible (UK)
|
63,048,240
|
53,611,634
|
2
|
BBC News (UK)
|
15,596,967
|
96,793,421
|
3
|
Daily Mail
|
6,944,493
|
20,888,600
|
4
|
BBC News - Bengali (UK)
|
4,478,256
|
16,744,378
|
5
|
The Guardian (UK)
|
4,137,705
|
24,605,721
|
6
|
BBC News Marathi
|
3,164,041
|
2,366,604
|
7
|
BBC News Gujarati
|
3,107,152
|
921,636
|
8
|
BBC Mundo
|
3,035,550
|
11,526,769
|
9
|
BBC News Pidgin
|
2,163,723
|
2,172,709
|
10
|
The Independent (UK)
|
2,117,059
|
13,605,798
|
11
|
Metro (UK)
|
1,990,767
|
2,966,864
|
12
|
BBC News Punjabi
|
1,970,205
|
1,817,139
|
13
|
BBC Yoruba
|
1,914,968
|
1,130,088
|
14
|
Daily Mirror (UK)
|
1,869,808
|
4,878,339
|
15
|
The Telegraph (UK)
|
1,580,102
|
8,969,078
|
16
|
Wales Online (UK)
|
1,522,155
|
1,121,159
|
17
|
Daily Express (UK)
|
1,521,152
|
2,499,877
|
18
|
BBC News Telugu
|
1,474,389
|
1,202,253
|
19
|
The Daily Star
|
1,438,405
|
2,025,147
|
20
|
The Sun (UK)
|
1,398,605
|
5,775,301
|
21
|
BBC News Afaan Oromoo
|
1,143,068
|
943,150
|
22
|
BBC Dari
|
1,039,186
|
1,030,996
|
23
|
Manchester Evening News (UK)
|
990,613
|
2,353,045
|
24
|
BBC Swahili (UK)
|
930,071
|
4,723,137
|
25
|
BBC World News
|
858,333
|
38,592,809
|
Source: Shareablee Powered by Comscore, Publishing – Publications & Websites – General News Category, October 2022, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube & Twitter, UK
With Shareablee powered by Comscore now, publishers can see not only their digital audience and engagement but their social interaction with their audiences to define better monetization strategies. If you want to learn more about how Comscore can help you improve your advertising, please contact us at learnmore@comscore.com
If you want to review all the rankings we produce for the UK market every month, please visit this page.
