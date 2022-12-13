Warburg Pincus Selects CAIS for Access to the Independent Wealth Channel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm with nearly $85 billion in assets under management, has selected CAIS to expand its reach to independent financial advisors.

CAIS, through this collaboration, will onboard a selection of Warburg Pincus’s funds to its platform, where they will be accessible to its vast independent advisory firms and teams. Like most products and strategies onboarded to CAIS, these private equity funds will undergo third-party due diligence conducted by Mercer.

“ As independent advisors seek to include more alternative investment strategies into their clients’ portfolios, we are pleased to help accomplished firms like Warburg Pincus make their products and strategies more widely available to the private wealth channel,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ Warburg Pincus, with their storied history and scale, shares our goal of providing alternative investment access to the independent wealth channel.”

Warburg Pincus seeks to benefit from CAIS’ data-rich dashboard, which helps measure product interest and engagement from wealth management professionals using the platform. The firm will also receive access to CAIS IQ, CAIS’ tech-enabled education offering, which empowers independent financial advisors who seek to master various alternative investments and better understand the role they play in client portfolios.

“ This partnership helps us introduce our fund strategies to a wider audience of financial advisors and their clients,” said Chip Kaye, CEO of Warburg Pincus. “ Having already served the independent wealth management ecosystem for more than a decade, CAIS provides the reach, knowledge, and technology stack required to bridge the gap between alternative asset managers and fiduciary professionals representing the best interests of retail investors.”

This announcement follows a recently-published CAIS-Mercer survey, which found that nearly nine in 10 financial advisors intend to increase their allocations to alternative asset classes over the next two years. The study also found that 89% of alternative asset managers and other financial professionals surveyed have identified the private wealth channel as a greater priority for their firm compared to two years ago.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to, and education about, alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. CAIS also offers custom solutions for advisors seeking to create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

CAIS also provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, to help advisors learn faster, remember longer, and improve client conversations.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer's independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab, and Pershing, which makes investing in alternatives simpler.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowering over 7,400+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $3T+ in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $20B+ in transaction volume as the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 255 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $107 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.