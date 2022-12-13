LeaseQuery and FloQast Announce New Partnership to Streamline Lease Accounting and Revenue Reconciliation Processes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced its partnership with FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants, for accountants. This partnership will allow LeaseQuery and FloQast to offer clients best-in-class solutions for both lease accounting and revenue reconciliation, backed by industry-leading accounting expertise.

FloQast’s automated workflows allow accountants to streamline processes and improve overall efficiency, while LeaseQuery offers CPA-approved accounting software and in-house accounting expertise required to comply with complex lease accounting standards. These two complementary solutions are used at different points throughout accountants’ processes, and together comprise the most innovative tools to minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

“Organizations are increasingly turning to industry leaders like FloQast and LeaseQuery to alleviate major accounting burdens,” said George Azih, LeaseQuery founder and CEO. “In partnership with FloQast, we are proud to offer proven, purpose-built technology solving for two complex accounting processes – lease accounting and revenue reconciliation.”

“FloQast is dedicated to streamlining and simplifying even the most involved accounting processes,” said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast, inactive CPA. “Our collaboration with LeaseQuery marks the latest step in fulfilling that goal, and we’re pleased to call them a partner.”

Technology has simplified several manual processes for organizations across the globe. When it comes to accounting specifically, companies like FloQast and LeaseQuery have effectively packaged solutions with intelligent features that promise to create immediate value for clients. With both solutions in place, accountants are finding these elaborate processes to no longer be overly complicated or at major risk for human error.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 1,900 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll, and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 28,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.