PatientsLikeMe Partners with LetsGetChecked to Offer Members Access to Home Testing Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the trusted community health network that empowers patients to take charge of their health, announced today its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company. The partnership will provide PLM’s 1 million members with access to enhanced patient support capabilities for testing. PLM’s expansive patient community can now utilize LetsGetChecked’s suite of offerings directly through the PLM platform and receive a discount on screening tests for being a PLM member.

“We’re excited to be partnering with LetsGetChecked to provide our members with new tools that empower them to monitor and manage their health from the comfort of their home,” said Chris Renfro-Wallace, Chief Operating Officer at PatientsLikeMe. “This is part of a broader product strategy that is focused on providing our members with access to curated healthcare solutions that make it easier to live their everyday lives and navigate their own, or their loved ones’, healthcare journey.”

Recent data from the American Medical Association found that 93% of physicians believe that digital health tools and remote patient monitoring solutions offer significant advantages in patient care. With no signs of this trend slowing, this partnership seeks to increase patient access to a wide range of treatment and support services to ensure every person can receive the healthcare they need, where they need it.

“Underserved and minority communities have long endured limited access to care and a greater likelihood of experiencing chronic conditions,” said Dr. Kate Burke, Senior Medical Advisor at PatientsLikeMe. “The convenience of at-home testing is revolutionizing the testing market, giving patients, especially those in underserved and rural areas, the tools they need to be more proactive about managing their health. Through our partnership with LetsGetChecked, our goal is to foster a greater level of transparency, empowering patients to be happier, healthier and in control of their health journey.”

“Our partnership with PatientsLikeMe is an example of how LetsGetChecked collaborates with companies to make it easier for populations to take control of their health,” said Peter Foley, Founder & CEO of LetsGetChecked. “Through our suite of offerings, including testing, virtual care, and medication delivery, we are collectively transforming the way people engage with their health.”

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is the world's largest integrated community, health management, and real-world data platform. On PatientsLikeMe, members can put their disease experiences in context and find answers to their questions. They can easily connect directly with members who have the same conditions, are experiencing the same symptoms, or have used similar treatments. Data generated by members themselves are systematically collected and quantified while also providing an environment for peer support and learning. The site enables members to monitor symptoms of their condition(s), share their disease experiences and treatment outcomes, and learn how to improve their care through peer-to-peer interactions. These data capture the complex temporality and competing influences of different lifestyle choices, socio-demographics, conditions, and treatments on a person's health. Everything members share empowers the community with personal agency, establishing PatientsLikeMe as a clinically robust resource with demonstrated impact, including more than 100 studies in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals. To learn more about PatientsLikeMe, visit www.patientslikeme.com.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through access to testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual consultations, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.