Productiv Expands Partnerships with Cloud Financial Solutions to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Productiv announced new strategic collaborations to make it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their SaaS portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help IT, finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.

Productiv’s new financial connectors make it easier for organizations to ingest employee expense and vendor invoice data into the SaaS Intelligence™ platform – which enables IT, procurement, finance and business leaders to align on trusted data and deep insights to proactively govern, optimize spend and drive operational efficiency across their SaaS applications. By using SaaS Intelligence™, IT and business leaders can be more confident in their decisions and actions, whether that’s rightsizing their SaaS investments, managing renewals or reducing their risk exposure.

Align Around Trusted Data With Better Access to Concur Expense and Concur Invoice

Available on the SAP® Concur® App Center, companies can now use the Productiv for Concur Expense and Productiv for Concur Invoice connectors to programmatically integrate expense and invoice data into the SaaS Intelligence™ platform, which uses machine learning to automatically identify SaaS suppliers and map all of the unstructured SaaS expense and payments data to the appropriate vendors, resellers and apps. Team and employee spend insights, combined with usage data, help with the identification of opportunities to optimize costs. Applications discovered through this spend data can be reviewed for compliance risks. Additionally, Productiv customers no longer need to license SAP Concur’s Web Services module in order to utilize Productiv’s connectors for Concur Expense and Concur Invoice, and direct onboarding can be done in under five minutes.

Detect SaaS App Spend More Easily Using Sage Intacct Connector

Productiv customers can now ingest data from Sage Intacct programmatically, with artificial intelligence automatically assigning unstructured payments data to apps, vendors and resellers. Users can quickly and easily see spending on SaaS applications on an app-by-app basis over time and understand the spend behavior at an individual level. Sage Intacct’s integration testing and certification process helps ensure data quality and integrity.

“Our platform currently connects to hundreds of systems for HR, payments, expenses, contract lifecycle management and app engagement, helping to enable companies to discover up to 100% of SaaS engagement and spend,” said Mark Piesanen, vice president of strategic alliances at Productiv. “Our new partnerships with Sage and SAP Concur provide even better visibility and access to trusted SaaS usage data, helping leaders across organizations to align on purchase and renewal decisions.”

About Productiv

Productiv is the only SaaS Intelligence™ Platform for the modern enterprise. More than a SaaS management solution, Productiv aligns IT, finance, procurement and business leaders with trusted data to proactively govern and drive operational efficiency while increasing employee engagement across SaaS applications. This employee-centric, data-driven approach combines billions of employee app usage data-points with vendor contract and organizational data, enabling teams to easily come together to optimize spend, manage renewals and rationalize SaaS portfolios with automated workflows. Founded in 2018 and backed by Accel, IVP and Norwest Venture Partners, Productiv is on a mission to align IT and business leaders to unlock the most value out of their SaaS portfolio at scale. To learn more about Productiv, click here.

