Iterative Health Partners with Gastro Health to Accelerate Clinical Research in Gastroenterology Through Artificial Intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a pioneer in precision-medicine technologies for gastroenterology, announced today that it has partnered with Gastro Health, a national leading medical group specializing in digestive and liver health, to bring its AI Recruitment (AIR) technology to Gastro Health’s practices. This strategic partnership will lay the groundwork for future collaborations by using AIR to aid in the recruitment of patients for clinical trials in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and expanding Gastro Health’s clinical research capabilities.

Gastro Health is one of the largest national medical groups specializing in digestive and liver health and has a presence in seven states – Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Massachusetts – with over 380 physicians and 150 locations consisting of medical offices, infusion centers, imaging services, and a specialty pharmacy. Gastro Health owns and operates endoscopy centers as well as pathology and anesthesia services. Iterative Health is a pioneer in the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools in gastroenterology. To date, the company has raised $195M in funding and is rapidly growing in pursuit of its mission to use computer vision-based technology to reduce disparities in healthcare. Iterative Health has partnered with multiple clinical research sites and continues to expand its impact and reach through this relationship with Gastro Health.

“ Our shared mission with Iterative Health to democratize access to the highest quality GI care has opened the door for us to utilize AIR in our practices,” said Joseph Garcia, CEO of Gastro Health. “ Clinical trials are extremely important to the development of new treatment methods for patients with IBD, and we look forward to contributing to this advancement by expanding and optimizing our clinical research capabilities.”

“ With our commitment to improving GI care, Iterative Health is the right partner for us as we streamline our clinical trials,” said Pradeep K. Bekal, MD, FACG, FASGE, VP of Clinical Affairs for Gastro Health - Ohio. “ As we continue to expand our clinical research program, we’re looking forward to improving our trial recruitment efforts with more accurate patient screening and identification, and ultimately, increasing patient access to trials and care.”

The partnership will allow Gastro Health physicians to leverage Iterative Health’s AI-based technology to better standardize the endoscopic scoring process during IBD trial recruitment, streamlining the identification of likely eligible trial patients. In addition, the partnership will bring together each organization’s strengths and lay the foundation for future innovation in gastrointestinal care as Iterative Health integrates additional AI solutions into Gastro Health’s practices.

“ We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with Gastro Health and to maximize the clinical impact both organizations can have together. Given Gastro Health’s size and commitment to innovation, this is a tremendous step in expanding patient access to the highest quality care,” said Sahir Raoof, VP of Business Development at Iterative Health. “ Over time, we are excited to expand to the entirety of Gastro Health’s network of practices so that we can deliver on our mission of providing world-class diagnosis, care and treatment to patients regardless of their location.”

To learn more about Iterative Health and AI-Recruitment, visit the company’s website: https://iterative.health/

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence-based precision medicine in gastroenterology (GI), with the aim of helping to optimize clinical trials investigating treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and improving the accuracy of colorectal cancer screenings. We use advanced machine learning and computer vision to interpret endoscopic images along with other types of data, helping clinicians to better assess patients with potential GI problems. This gives practitioners enhanced capabilities in the detection, annotation, disease scoring and treatment of GI related diseases.

The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices across the United States.

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology platforms in the United States supporting practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness. Learn more at GastroHealth.com.