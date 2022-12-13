Accurate Group Partners with Mortgage Cadence to Deliver End-To-End Digital Mortgage Technology

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics, and e-closing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mortgage Cadence that allows lenders to access Accurate Group technology via the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center.

Mortgage Cadence is an industry-leading digital loan origination (LOS) platform. The partnership with Accurate Group will enable lenders using Mortgage Cadence to access Accurate Group’s full spectrum of product and service offerings – including traditional appraisal, ValueNet™ hybrid and desktop appraisals, automated valuation models (AVMs), title data and closing technologies. Lenders can quickly order an appraisal, schedule a property inspection, gather title data information, and prepare for closing, all through the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center. Bilateral communication enables better collaboration, faster decision making and improved efficiencies for all stakeholders.

“Accurate Group’s vision is to deliver end-to-end digital mortgage technology that combines quality and speed for a strategic advantage,” said Paul Doman, President and CEO of Accurate Group. “The integration with Mortgage Cadence strengthens this mission by allowing lenders to leverage Accurate Group’s full real estate technology and service suite directly within the Mortgage Cadence Collaboration Center. This significantly reduces time spent navigating between different systems, fosters better collaboration and delivers agility needed to compete in today’s dynamic market.”

“Mortgage Cadence is excited to offer Accurate Group’s real estate appraisal, title and e-closing solutions to lenders on the Mortgage Cadence platform,” Jim Rosen, Executive Vice President of Services at Mortgage Cadence. “This partnership signifies our commitment to providing complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending solutions to the market, and empowering lenders to work with services providers of choice to maximize their efficiency and value in their lending operations.”

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks, and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance, and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs, and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets, and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to provide an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of today’s lenders. The platform enables lenders to work more efficiently, leveraging automation and workflow tools that deliver an excellent borrower, sales, and operational user experience. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com.