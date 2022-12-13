West Loop Strategy Continues Healthcare and Life Sciences Expansion with Amazon Web Services  

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--West Loop Strategy, LLC (WLS) today announced it has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status along with its 12th Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner designation. The latest partnership comes into the WLS family less than three years after the company’s founding in 2019.

West Loop Strategy is focused on building cloud-based digital solutions while helping clients navigate AWS’s broad range of resources. The Healthcare & Life Sciences practice continues to be a core area of investment for WLS, with a laser focus on expanding and leading the industry with its approach to modern healthcare architecture and interoperability.

“Every day, more and more healthcare leaders across the country realize the value of moving to the cloud, and in turn, promoting the cloud’s advantages across the entire industry,” said Kevin Cummings, West Loop Strategy’s Founding Partner and Head of Analytics and Operations. “By partnering with the proven leader in the cloud -- Amazon Web Services -- WLS is devoting extraordinary resources to our Healthcare and Life Science practice. AWS has foundational processes that our team leverages to help migrate and educate our healthcare clients as they shift to the cloud. Concurrently, WLS continues to pair both healthcare domain and cloud expertise to expedite modernization and digitization efforts for our clients. Becoming an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner further aligns us to serve our customers and demonstrate our expertise.”

West Loop Strategy predicts cloud technology will continue to improve healthcare operations in myriad ways, ultimately benefiting patients through innovation, resource optimization and availability. AWS holds a unique position as the leader in cloud technology with the ability to respond to market needs and implement features that give its partners an advantage. Secure access to data and analytics is at the heart of all its experiences.

“Our delivery teams are well versed in leveraging the suite of AWS services to deliver secure and cost-effective solutions for our customers,” noted Alex Gottemoller, WLS Founding Partner and Head of Technology. “AWS Config allows our team to actively monitor security across our clients’ AWS footprints. And as we have seen in the past few years, accessibility to healthcare has been accelerated by innovation within telehealth through AWS resources such as Amazon Connect and Amazon Chime. Taking office visits to the cloud illustrates that cloud-based healthcare solutions can be done right and done with a strong emphasis on security of patient data. That is where West Loop Strategy is focused.”

About West Loop Strategy: West Loop Strategy is a digital consultancy focused on guiding clients through their cloud journey with AWS. Our team considers our clients’ unique operating environment when recommending technology strategies, providing best-in-class professional services, software engineering and data analytics. Technology is a strategic investment and we advise our clients as such, for more information visit www.westloop.io.