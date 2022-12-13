Trialbee and Acclinate Partner to Enhance Equitable Clinical Trial Participation

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trialbee, the leader in data and technology-based patient recruitment and enrollment for clinical trials, today announced a partnership with Acclinate, whose NOWINCLUDED™ community accesses and engages diverse populations on health-related issues. The partnership is aimed at achieving greater equity in clinical trial participation by leveraging the NOWINCLUDED™ community through Trialbee Honey™ Omnichannel.

Trialbee will work with Acclinate to access and engage communities of color, encouraging disease and trial awareness within designated geographies. NOWINCLUDED™ will grow indication-specific communities and introduce trial opportunities to members. The partnership will leverage Acclinate's e-DICT™ platform, which assigns a proprietary Participant Probability Index (PPI) score to assess community members' willingness to participate in clinical research. Interested members are then educated, pre-qualified and referred to research sites through Trialbee Honey™ Omnichannel. Sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) that aim to improve representation in their clinical trial enrollment activities can measure success of community engagement and enrollment performance.

The partnership addresses a major challenge in clinical research: engaging and enrolling diverse patient populations into clinical trials. Racial and ethnic minorities comprise 42% of the U.S. population but only account for 2% to 16% of clinical trial participants.

“Merging the patient journey from complementary engagement channels onto a single platform lets us take a holistic approach to solving today’s challenges with patient recruitment and enrollment,” says Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. “Acclinate’s approach with NOWINCLUDED™ is innovative and focuses on overcoming well documented issues around trust within communities of color. When combined with the power of our Honey platform, we’re much better positioned to achieve more equitable clinical research.”

Lupus has been chosen as the pilot indication to demonstrate the power of the partnership. It is a complex disease that takes an average of five years following the onset of symptoms to diagnose, and because of its unique patient population characteristics, it presents recruitment and diversity challenges for clinical trials. The disease predominantly affects women, and it disproportionately affects women who identify as African American, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American, which makes their access to research trials critical.

“Our data and use cases show that sustained, affective engagement with diverse communities prior to the opportunity to take part in a clinical trial yields significantly higher enrollment and retention rates,” says Dr. Del Smith, CEO of Acclinate. “The partnership with Trialbee represents an innovative, best-in-class integration of our NOWINCLUDED™ and e-DICT engagement platform with Trialbee’s Honey™ patient recruitment platform and will go a long way toward achieving these goals.”

Both companies competed at the DPHARM® Idol Disrupt competition during the 12th annual DPHARM®: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research conference in Boston in September.

“We had mutual admiration as our models are disruptive on their own, but it was obvious our impact could be amplified by combining them,” says Walz.

Research organizations interested in experiencing this solution can request a simulation here.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive™ operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to find patients globally. Trialbee Honey™ simplifies the journey into clinical research for patients, reduces the burden of enrolling patients for sites and provides real-time, data-driven insights to sponsors and CROs so they can optimize enrollment timelines. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About Acclinate

Acclinate's vision is health equity through inclusive research. We are a digital health company specializing in accessing and engaging communities of color so they can make informed decisions about clinical trial participation. Learn more at https://www.acclinate.com.