Keelvar Partners with TealBook to Fuel Intelligent Procurement for Boosted Resilience

CORK, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keelvar, a global pioneer of intelligent autonomous sourcing solutions, has announced a partnership with TealBook, the leading Supplier Data Platform (SDP) provider, to fuel intelligent procurement decisions with the real-time data and visibility needed to ensure resilience amid ongoing supply chain chaos.

“Global volatility is at an all-time high. Between geopolitical tension, shortages and delays, and a looming recession, many businesses are at risk due to supplier disruption that’s lurking deep in the supply chain,” said Alan Holland, CEO and Founder of Keelvar. “Procurement teams simply cannot operate without real-time data powering every supplier relationship and sourcing decision.”

“Our latest partnership with TealBook will empower businesses with the ability to source qualified suppliers, continuously assess supplier health, and proactively mitigate supply chain risk before it occurs. This new level of visibility will be a game changer for the year to come,” added Holland.

TealBook is the leading supplier data platform that automates the collection, enrichment, and distribution of supplier data, to power the end-to-end procurement lifecycle. Using AI and ML, TealBook enables procurement teams to unlock and realize the investment made in suppliers, people, source-to-pay and ERP systems.

“Balancing cost savings, innovation and risk reduction amid disruption requires organizations have comprehensive supplier data and intelligence.” said Stephany Lapierre, CEO of TealBook “SDPs augment your existing procurement technology stack workflows and processes. They enable you to unlock and realize the investment you’ve made in your suppliers, people and S2P tools/systems, and ERP tools. Keelvar customers already benefit from a great solution and this partnership will help their customers quickly expand their supplier network to empower their strategic procurement objectives.”

About Keelvar

Keelvar is moving procurement forward with its best-in-breed software for intelligent sourcing optimization and automation, designed for easy adoption, scale, and productivity. Keelvar’s SaaS-based award-winning products utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, and category expertise to deliver purpose-built solutions that are delivering results for blue-chip global companies and mid-sized enterprises. Customers are turning to Keelvar to advance their strategic sourcing journey spanning logistics, packaging, direct materials, and indirect spends. That momentum has resulted in Keelvar receiving $24 million in Series B funding in April 2022 and steady growth of its team worldwide, with headquarters in Cork, Ireland. Visit www.keelvar.com for more information.

About TealBook

TealBook is the leading supplier data platform that automates the collection, enrichment, and distribution of supplier data to power the end-to-end procurement lifecycle. Using AI and ML, TealBook enables procurement teams to unlock and realize the investment made in suppliers, people, source-to-pay and ERP systems. The world's most innovative procurement organizations are building their data foundations with TealBook's trusted supplier data.

TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including: Spend Matters 50 Vendors to Know, ProcureTech Top 100, LinkedIn Top Startups, and Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.